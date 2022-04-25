Beech Island man arrested in Richmond County drug investigation

Apr. 25—An Aiken County man has been arrested in a proactive drug investigation conducted by the Richmond County Drug Investigations Unit last weekend.

Jacques Green, 31, of Beech Island, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Due to the recent uptick in gun violence, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree directed increased enforcement operations in hot spot areas involving gun violence, according to a release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon.

"Accordingly, proactive crime suppression operations, road checks and narcotic operations were focused on these or related areas this past weekend," according to the release.

Search warrants were conducted at eight locations in Richmond County, according to police; 51 pounds of marijuana, 42 grams of cocaine, 28 alprazolam pills, 9 oxycodone pills, 5 hydrocodone pills, a Glock 9mm pistol, a 2006 Mercedes R500 and $14,306 in U.S. currency were seized during the execution of the search warrants.

Nine suspects were arrested and charged, including Green.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said proactive operations will continue for the foreseeable future in attempt to make Richmond County safer.