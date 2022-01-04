Beech Island man charged with attempted murder in Saturday shooting

Jan. 3—A Beech Island man was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting on Chime Bell Church Road.

Matthew Butler Jr., 37, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 700 block of Chime Bell Church Road in reference to a shooting.

The suspect stated the victim was "cleaning her gun and 'it went off' and she was shot in the chest," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Officers observed a wound on the right side of the victim's back, consistent with a bullet wound, according to the report.

When deputies asked the victim how she shot herself in the back, she said the suspect "was angry and was shooting into the air and she got in the way," according to police.

Butler was transported to the Aiken County detention center.