Beech Island man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor

Oct. 7—A Beech Island man was arrested in Cayce on Wednesday on charges connected to the solicitation of a minor.

James Michael Black, 40, is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Investigators stated Black solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent a sexually explicit image to someone he believed to be a minor, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office on Thursday.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators and the Cayce Department of Public Safety made the arrest. Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

"Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law," according to the release.