Beech Island man charged in Richmond County homicide

Nov. 9—A Beech Island man is facing a murder charge stemming from an Oct. 15 shooting in Richmond County.

Evyn O'Conner, 18, of Beech Island, was arrested and charged Nov. 7 with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to jail records.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 15, to the 2100 block of B Street, in reference to shots being fired and one person being shot, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Police identified the victim as Kyan Brown, 22, of Hephzibah, Georgia. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by a vehicle, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.