Beech Island man dead following shooting in Clearwater

Aug. 1—An incident where four people in separate cars were reportedly shooting at each other has left one man dead.

Capt. Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reported deputies were called to the intersections of Belvedere Road and the Jefferson Davis Highway (US Routes 1 and 78) and Belvedere Road and Augusta Road just after 5 p.m. Sunday after several 911 callers reported individuals in four vehicles were shooting at each other with handguns.

He said deputies located a 22-year-old Black male who was deceased in the driver's seat of a vehicle behind a home on Augusta Road shortly after the shooting.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified the man as Deangelo R. Washington, 22, of Beech Island. He said Washington was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Abdullah said preliminary findings indicate the shooting may have been the result of a disturbance from an event at Midland Valley High School.

Midland Valley High School can be accessed from either of the next two traffic lights if a person heads eastbound on the Jefferson Davis Highway.

"We are in the early stages of this investigation and community assistance is important to any investigation," Abdullah continued. "We ask that if anyone has any information that would lead to the whereabouts and identities of any suspects, we encourage them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811. These suspects should be considered as armed and dangerous."

He added people wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through Midlands CrimeStoppers.

"Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime," he said.

Ables said Washington's body will be autopsied in Newberry Wednesday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and Aiken County Coroner's Office.