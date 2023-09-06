Beech Island man faces charges for kidnapping and assault

Sep. 6—An Aiken County man is facing kidnapping and assault charges.

Jose Miguel Chavarria Medrano, 28, of Beech Island was arrested and charged Sept. 5 with kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Around 9 p.m. Sept. 5, police responded to the 200 block of Turabi Lane in reference to an assault, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police met with a female victim, who said had she come to hang out with the suspect but he was not home so she waited for him, the report said.

The victim told police the suspect came home, appeared to be intoxicated and became enraged when he saw her, the report said.

The victim said she told the suspect he had asked her to come over; however, the suspect said the invite wasn't for her but for one of his other women, the report said.

The victim said she was going to lie down and the suspect followed her and pinned her to the bed to keep her from leaving; the suspect then brandished a knife, threatened to kill the victim and began to attack her, the report said.

According to the incident report, police observed several lacerations to the victim's left forearm.

Following the alleged attack, the suspect left the house with the knife, according to the incident report.

While deputies were on the scene, the suspect returned and was placed under arrest, the report said.

Police searched the suspect but were unable to locate a weapon; the suspect told police he never assaulted the victim, the report said.

Chavarria Medrano is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.