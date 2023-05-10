Beech Island man facing additional charges after teen found naked, beaten Jan. 9

May 10—A local man who was arrested in January after a teen was found beaten is facing additional charges.

Derrick Nixon, 32, of Beech Island, was arrested and charged May 9 for attempted murder and kidnapping, according to jail records.

On Jan. 13, Nixon was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, the Aiken Standard reported.

He was arrested along with three other people after a teen was found naked and beaten, the paper reported.

Patrick Omar Stevens, 36, of North Augusta was arrested and charged Jan. 11 with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, violation of drug distribution law, four counts of possession of a controlled substance (dextroamphetamine, concerta and vyvanse), possession of anabolic steroids 100 doses or more, possession of Fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute near a school and unlawful neglect of a child, the Aiken Standard reported.

Rickey Drayton, 62, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of cocaine first offense, operating a stash house and possession with intent to distribute marijuana first offense.

Raquel Stevens, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of anabolic steroids 100 doses or more, possession of Fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school and unlawful neglect of a child.

Stevens was a math teacher at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School and the Aiken County Public School District placed her on administrative leave.

On Jan.9, police responded to the area of Blackstone Camp Road and Atomic Road to the report of a Black juvenile male laying on the side of the road, naked and beaten, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

A complainant told police her son saw the victim lying on the ground, the report said.

Nixon is listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.