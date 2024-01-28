Beech Island sees two dead, one injured from weekend crash

Officials are investigating a fatal crash in Aiken County over the weekend.

A Kia SUV was traveling west on Williston Road in Beech Island when it crossed the centerline and was hit by an east-bound Toyota Camry at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The Kia's driver, 52-year-old Angela Hancock, and passenger, 46-year-old Eric Sargent, both from Windsor, were pronounced dead on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The Toyota's driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

