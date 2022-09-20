Beechner dies Monday morning following act of self-harm last week

Sep. 19—Relatives of a 6-year-old girl who was beaten to death earlier this month say they're still grieving and seeking justice even after the defendant in the case died Monday.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed 37-year-old Dustin Beechner, the man accused of killing his 6-year-old daughter, died Monday morning due to self-inflicted injuries that occurred last week.

In response to his death, the family of Jozlyn Beechner said they were focused on the death of the 6-year-old.

"Our family is deeply saddened about what has happened to Jozlyn," the family said in an email to News-Press NOW.

The sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday, Sept. 15, that Beechner was in very serious condition in the hospital due after an act of self-harm around 10:50 a.m. at the Buchanan County Jail.

He was given emergency medical treatment at the jail and taken to Mosaic Life Care for additional treatment, according to the initial news release. At the time of the incident, he was housed in protective custody after being cleared from suicide watch by mental health professionals on Friday, Sept. 9.

Sheriff Bill Puett said Monday that Beechner's body was transported for an autopsy and an investigation is currently ongoing.

"We run it like any other investigation. We do interviews, collect evidence ... it's typical investigation, just like we would any other case," Puett said. "When autopsies are done, we get reports and all those things. It's often dependent on schedules and how quick we can get information back."

Beechner's death comes after he was charged with first-degree child abuse leading to the death of a child.

Police responded to 3217 1/2 Mitchell Ave. at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 after Beechner was reported to be acting erratic. Upon entering the residence, the St. Joseph Police Department found the body of Jozlyn, who was found dead with blunt force trauma to the head.

According to court records, Jozlyn was struck several times with an aluminum baseball bat. Investigators wrote in the statement that Dustin Beechner led officers to the roof of the house where Jozlyn's body was covered in a white sheet. He identified the victim as his daughter and was taken into custody and charged.

During his arraignment in court, Beechner was ordered to remain in jail without bond. He attended his bond hearing on Sept. 14, where his bond was denied once again. He was scheduled to appear in court Sept. 16, for a counsel status hearing, along with a preliminary hearing on Sept. 24.

According to court documents, the trial and hearing were canceled the day of the self-harm incident.

Beechner had an extensive criminal history, dating back nearly a dozen years, and he was on probation at the time of his latest arrest. He had charges within Buchanan County, including pleading guilty in two previous domestic assault cases, one of which involved a cousin and another in which the victim was a former girlfriend. He was also charged in Andrew and Dekalb counties for other crimes.

News-Press NOW will update this as more details become available in relation to this case.