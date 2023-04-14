Beechview man arrested on bench warrant, facing new charges

A Beechview man facing multiple charges in Scott Township was arrested on a bench warrant on Friday.

According to a news release, police had been looking for Jonathan Packard, 34, since March 6, when he failed to appear to face drug and firearm charges.

The charges stemmed from an incident last December during a traffic stop on Greentree Road.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department detectives learned that Packard was at a residence on Knox Avenue.

Packard initially hid in the attic when detectives approached the home, but eventually surrendered without incident.

In the process of making the arrest, two additional firearms were discovered. This will result in two new charges against Packard.

Packard is in the Allegheny County Jail.

