Australian Beef Production to Climb After Rains Soak Pasture

Sybilla Gross
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australian beef output is poised to ramp up in the first half of next year as the herd continues to rebuild, increasing supply for markets in the US, Japan and South Korea, according to a major agribusiness lender.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Favorable seasonal conditions have improved pastures, allowing producers to keep expanding cattle numbers following years of drought, which ended in 2020, according to Australia’s Rural Bank in its agriculture outlook.

With increased slaughter rates, beef production is likely to rise 5% in the first half, though it will remain well below average, the bank said. The pace of slaughter will continue to be limited by a lack of labor, it said.

The demand picture is mixed across major export markets, the bank said. There are growing opportunities for Australia’s beef producers to export into Japan and South Korea as US shipments decline through the year, supporting global prices. US demand is seen increasing through June as culling rates fall.

READ: China’s Attacks on Australian Goods Take Many Different Forms

Meanwhile, Chinese demand for imported beef is forecast to fall slightly as domestic supplies expand, the bank said. Additionally, importers in Asia’s biggest economy are likely to favor Brazilian supplies, as bans on several Australian abattoirs remain in place, it said.

Other points:

  • Demand for Australian wheat, especially the high-protein milling variety, is expected to remain strong on uncertainty over Black Sea supply and as drought shrinks the crop in competitor Argentina

    • Total wheat shipments are on track to hit 26 million tons in the 2022-23 season

  • Barley exports are seen declining 7% to around 7.5 million tons in 2022-23, with recent shipments of the malt variety into Mexico, Ecuador and Peru expected to drop as Canadian exports recover

    • Early export demand from the Middle East is seen for Australian feed barley; this will continue to support shipments through 2022-23

  • Australia’s export market share for canola into India, Asia and Middle East is set to shrink as they return to Canadian supply, though strong demand from EU biofuel customers should counter the decline

(Adds three bullet points from the bank report)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • CAVU Provides Update on Plan of Arrangement with Alpha Copper Corp.

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - CAVU Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (OTCQB: CAVVF) (FSE: 5EO) ("CAVU" or the "Company") provides an update on its upcoming special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), being held on December 13, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (Vancouver Time) at 6th Floor - 905 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1L6. At the Meeting, CAVU's shareholders (each, a "CAVU Shareholder") will be asked to vote on the ...

  • Staff Training and Menu Design in Boston Announced by Avery Restaurant Consulting

    Avery Restaurant Consulting now offers new menu consulting and staff training for restaurants in Boston. Reading, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Avery Restaurant Consulting, which has helped launch over 50 successful restaurants across Connecticut, Maine, and Rhode Island, has introduced a new menu consulting and staff training service for restaurant owners in the greater Boston area.More information can be found at https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com Staff Training

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Sonic Healthcare Limited ( ASX:SHL ) by taking the...

  • Some Investors May Be Worried About Berentzen-Gruppe's (ETR:BEZ) Returns On Capital

    What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend...

  • Japan eyes $11.6 billion in construction bonds for military facilities -Kyodo

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government, which has publicly said it does not want to issue new debt, wants to use construction bonds for developing Self-Defense Force facilities as part of efforts to boost defence spending, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. The government will earmark about 1.6 trillion yen ($11.61 billion) for construction spending by the fiscal year that ends in March 2028, Kyodo said, citing an unnamed person involved with the process. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had said as recently as Saturday that issuing debt to pay for military spending was "impossible as a responsible option for the future".

  • FRIWO (ETR:CEA) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to...

  • If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Bell Equipment (JSE:BEL) Presents An Opportunity

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Bernie Sanders blasts Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as a 'corporate Democrat' who has 'sabotaged enormously important legislation'

    Sanders said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Sinema's recent decision to leave the Democratic Party rested in her "political aspirations."

  • China's Path to Reopening Will Be Bumpy: UBS's Hu

    Yifan Hu, regional chief investment officer and head of APAC macroeconomics at UBS Global Wealth Management, discusses China's reopening from the Covid-19 pandemic, investor sentiment and her outlook for the credit market. She speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Brazil, the World's Biggest Beef Exporter, Is Turning Away From Meat

    (Bloomberg) -- Meat consumption in Brazil, the world’s biggest beef and chicken exporter, fell sharply this year as rising food prices curbs demand. What’s most curious: more than 90% of Brazilians say they don’t want to return to their past meat-eating habits.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US F

  • 49ers projected practice report: Deebo Samuel out, Brock Purdy limited

    The 49ers didn't officially have practice Monday, but they still had to issue a projected participation report.

  • Former Iowa LB Jestin Jacobs commits to Oregon

    Oregon bolstered its linebacking corps for 2023 with the transfer of Jestin Jacobs from Iowa.

  • EU Nations Agree to Unblock Ukraine Aid, Clear Hungary Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union countries reached a preliminary agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive crucial aid from the bloc after Hungary dropped its opposition in exchange for a reduction in penalties over graft concerns.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesKeystone

  • Dubai Property Tycoon’s Bet on Fast Food Cements Billionaire Status

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed Alabbar is best known as the founder of a Dubai real estate firm that built the world’s tallest skyscraper, but it’s an investment in fast food that propelled him into the leagues of the region’s richest businessmen.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks

  • 2 High-Yielding Financial Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    These two stocks can provide income investors with as much as quadruple the S&P 500's 1.7% yield.

  • Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams' first NFL catch is his first pro touchdown

    In just his second NFL game, the first reception for Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams is a 41-yard touchdown catch.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder of digital-asset exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas after the US government filed a criminal indictment, following weeks of speculation that client funds were misused before his empire’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US

  • Watch: LSU commit Trey Holly scores on a long touchdown run in the state championship

    Good luck catching Holly.

  • How Dutch farmers became the center of a global right-wing culture war

    Radicalized by conspiracy theories, some far-right activists have supported farmers in the Netherlands in their campaign to stop plans to potentially shut thousands of farms in order to reduce harmful nitrogen emissions.

  • Biggest Merger to Shake Up India Debt Market as Top Seller Exits

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s biggest merger ever will likely take away from the rupee bond market one of its top issuers, an absence that may weigh on debt sales and arrangement fees for banks.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesKeystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US