Beef. It's What's For Dinner. Shares Tips for a Spectacular Holiday Season

The beef experts are here to help this holiday season with roast recipe ideas, Yule Log-inspired entertainment, and a special offer in partnership with the Louis M. Martini brand of wines

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing says the holidays like beef. Whether gathering around a beautiful Prime Rib Roast with your closest family and friends, or virtually around the Beef Drool Log, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. is here to help make this season feel special with festive beef recipes, affordable wine pairings, and inspiration for budget-stretching leftovers.

While this year feels a little different with smaller gatherings, you can still celebrate the holidays with a drool-worthy classic such as this Rib Roast with Horseradish Sauce. This recipe brings the traditional beef flavor people crave around the holidays but keeps it simple enough for a stress-free holiday meal.

This special beef dinner isn't complete without a bold red wine pairing! A robust cabernet, like Louis M. Martini's Sonoma County Cabernet, pairs perfectly with beef, and to make holiday shopping easy, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. and Louis M. Martini partnered to offer a $15 rebate. Just buy two bottles of Louis M. Martini wine and a Prime Rib Roast and at your local grocery store in states where legal.

With smaller gatherings, leftovers are more likely. The beef experts have you covered there too with effortless recipes that showcase leftover Prime Rib. Try a Beef and Spinach Breakfast Sandwich or the Four-Seasons Beef and Brussels Sprout Chopped Salad to keep the celebration going and enjoy your leftovers the next day.

"While we know this year is different for many families, the Prime Rib Roast continues to be a holiday classic," said Bridget Wasser, Senior Executive Director, Product Research & Education at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. "At a time when we all need a little relaxation more than ever, gathering around the Beef Drool Log while savoring a Prime Rib Roast with a glass of wine is the perfect treat, and easy leftover recipes minimize holiday stress by helping to stretch the budget and cut down on time in the kitchen the next day."

If putting a Prime Rib Roast at the center of the dinner table isn't enough holiday cheer for you, be sure to check out the latest spin on the Beef Drool Log, "'Twas The Night Before Beefmas," which features a beefy Christmas Eve tale inspired by a true love of beef.

For more holiday inspiration, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About Louis M. Martini

Louis M. Martini Winery is a cornerstone of Napa Valley, offering an internationally acclaimed portfolio of Cabernet Sauvignon. Since 1933, the Martini family has played an integral role in establishing Napa Valley as one of the world's premier wine regions, with each successive generation helping to set new standards in the vineyard and cellar. Today, the newly restored winery features an array of world-class tasting experiences, reflecting an enduring commitment to Cabernet Sauvignon crafted in Napa Valley.

www.louismartini.com | www.facebook.com/louismartiniwinery

