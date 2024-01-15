'Beef' wins big at Critics Choice Awards

[Source]

“Beef” was one of two TV shows that took home the most trophies at the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

Awards: “Beef,” directed by Lee Sung-jin, won all four categories it was nominated for, including best limited series. Cast members Steven Yeun, Ali Wong and Maria Bello won best actor, best actress and best supporting actress in a limited series, respectively.

What the winners said: Yeun, Wong and Bello all took the stage to accept their awards. In his acceptance speech, Yeun said “we had a fun time making this show” and thanked the Critics Choice Association, Lee, his fellow cast members, crew members, A24 and Netflix.

Wong, who shared a kiss with boyfriend Bill Hader before accepting her trophy, said winning was “such an honor” and thanked more people who worked behind the scenes. Bello, who has been vocal about her journey on menopause, joked, “Who would’ve thought this was on the other side of menopause?”

Trending on NextShark: Asian couple who gave birth to white twins settles with erring fertility clinic

The big picture: “Beef” is a major contender this awards season, with nine nominations across seven categories in the upcoming Emmys. The 10-episode comedy-drama also won best limited series at the recent Golden Globes, while Yeun and Wong made history by winning best male and best female actor, respectively.

Other big winners: The other TV show to win four trophies at this year’s Critics Choice Awards was FX’s “The Bear.” Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” led movies with eight wins, followed by “Barbie” with six.

Trending on NextShark: Celebrities speak out in defense of Jo Koy amid Golden Globes hosting criticism

Download the NextShark App:

Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!