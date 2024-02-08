Beekeeper in Fresno Co. is offering $100K for information on stolen beehives

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A beekeeper in Fresno County is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can help find the thief who stole more than $30,000 worth of beehives.

The theft happened back on Jan. 30 at an orchard just off Interstate Five and Manning Avenue just outside of Mendota.

Beekeeper Andy Strehlow. who’s offering the reward, says it is not about the money but the principle.

“There is plenty of money to be made without stealing somebody else’s hard work, there’s just no need, absolutely no need,” Strehlow said.

He’s hoping the offer of the $100,000 reward will encourage someone to turn the thief in.

“I kind of hope to flip his accomplice, they are probably getting pennies, maybe even flip his dad, wife, or son,” Strehlow said.

Strehlow is not the only beekeeper to feel the sting of thieves.

Public Information Officer Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says another beekeeper just a couple miles away also had 96 hives stolen just the day before.

“Around 5:30, all the boxes were there at night. He came back around four in the afternoon on the 29th, and he noticed that almost all of his boxes were gone,” Botti said.

The two sets of beehives were marked with two keepers’ initials, but the thieves still took them anyway.

Both sets of boxes are valued at $34,000. If caught, the thief could face a charge of grand theft.

Botti says during pollination season the sheriff’s office is on the lookout for bee thieves and says there are ways beekeepers can better protect their hives.

“Little things to make it easy for us to determine that they belong to you. The box is very specifically creating that signature, maybe putting GPS trackers inside the boxes, even a business card,” Botti said.

The sheriff’s office will continue to search for the people responsible, but Strehlow says it’s hard to be optimistic.

“If you don’t get somebody to flip on them, it’s an impossible task,” Strehlow said.

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.