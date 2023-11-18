Beekmantown high school soccer player Grace McCasland Commits to Binghamtown

TechCrunch

This morning at Scaleway’s ai-PULSE conference, French billionaire and Iliad CEO Xavier Niel gave some extra details about his plans for an AI research lab based in Paris. It will work with PhD students, postdocs and researchers on research papers and open source projects. When Iliad originally unveiled this research lab, the firm said that Niel was committing €100 million to this project ($109 million at today’s exchange rate).