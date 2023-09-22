Beekmantown high school volleyball pulls off reverse sweep against Ausable Valley, wins 3-2
Beekmantown high school volleyball pulls off reverse sweep against Ausable Valley, wins 3-2
Beekmantown high school volleyball pulls off reverse sweep against Ausable Valley, wins 3-2
The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.
Ertz called it a career after 10-plus years with the USWNT and two World Cup titles.
As Microsoft marches toward a new deadline for its planned acquisition of Activision, the company stumbled into an unexpected setback of its own making. This week, a trove of documents surfaced through Microsoft's battle with the FTC, which surfaced corporate insights and trade secrets about its Xbox business that the company obviously intended to keep under wraps. The files were part of a deposition added to an online portal hosted by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and have since been pulled offline.
The Twins are one game away from joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
Will the Giants' Week 2 comeback get their season back on track?
The Orange County Register reporter had his credential suspended for two weeks after the university claimed he violated media guidelines.
Pollard spoke with Yahoo Sports as he replaces seven-year starter Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas' backfield, and here's what he's doing that's caught the eye of Cowboys coaches.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Filmmaking duo Adil & Bilall share why they "think about 'Batgirl' every day."
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Wednesday was the first time anyone found out Bryce Young's ankle was injured.
Commenters are calling it "literally genius."
There's a clear advantage at quarterback in Saturday's clash between the Irish and the Buckeyes.
Experts say that the days when everyone was getting the same message are gone, and that's a good thing.
A closer look at the inclusively designed trackpad on Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2.
On Thursday at a press event in New York City, Microsft announced a new version of the Surface Laptop Studio featuring updated specs and a long-request microSD card slot
Which players should we temper expectations for in fantasy Week 3?
Prime Day is back, besties. Let the manifesting for those sweet, sweet deals begin.
YouTube this morning introduced a new app for creators, YouTube Create, that will offer a suite of easy-to-use, free tools that will allow them to make both Shorts and longer videos. The tool aims to address some of the challenges creators face, including the editing process and the ability to leverage creative tools, including things like stickers, GIFs and effects. The company said it consulted with 3,000 creators on the development of the new app and designed it according to their feedback.