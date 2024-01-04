Beekmantown supervisor steps down

Jan. 4—BEEKMANTOWN — Town of Beekmantown Supervisor Norm Davis has resigned from office due to health concerns.

He has been replaced by longtime Town Councilor Sharron Garden who was appointed to the position at Tuesday night's town organizational meeting.

She will serve for one year.

"I agreed to do this so the town can move forward smoothly," Garden, who served on the Town Board for 17 years, said.

"My main concern is the town and not politics. It was brought to me that this might be the best thing for the town."

Garden opted not to run for re-election to her Town Board seat in 2023, and had just finished her final term when Davis's resignation opened up the supervisor's seat.

"I was hoping to relax, but I can't just walk away from that," she said.

Davis, who was elected to a four-year term in 2021, said he was stepping down due to health concerns.

DAVIS/DYER ELECTION

Davis won the supervisor's seat in 2021 over incumbent Sam Dyer in somewhat of a surprise result. Davis garnered 802 votes to 597 for Dyer in a re-match.

The two squared off in 2017 and Dyer won by one vote after the final results and absentee-ballot counting went to court.

Davis held a 25-vote lead on election night, but Dyer narrowed the gap as absentee ballots came in after the election.

The final count was 706 for Dyer and 705 for Davis.

Davis appealed the court rulings, but to no avail.

Garden said it is unfortunate that Davis had to step down.

"Norm is a wonderful man and I think the world of Norm, but he had to do what was best for himself," she said.

Garden, who served as deputy supervisor under Dyer for four years, said her strength is bringing people together to work for the betterment of the town.

"We have a good board and I think we can do some good work," she said.

Garden said she will only serve for one year of the final two years on Davis's term.

There is expected to be a special election next November to fill the final year of the term.

Garden will be the second woman to hold the supervisor's seat in Beekmantown. Florence Corron served at the post from 1988 to 1993.

