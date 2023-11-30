Beeping blood sugar monitor briefly disrupts day at West Shore Jr./Sr. High in Melbourne

Students at West Shore Jr./Sr. High were briefly ordered to shelter in place Thursday as Melbourne Police investigated what turned out to be a discarded blood sugar monitor.

Police said someone at the school spotted the suspicious device in a trash can on campus at the school, then alerted authorities.

“As a precaution while we investigate, the student were moved out of the classrooms and into areas, on campus, away from the package,” said Sgt Ben Slover, spokesperson with the Melbourne Police Department.

The students and staff were moved to different locations and ordered to shelter in place, Slover said.

The sheriff’s office was also called to the campus to investigate.

"Turns out it was a device that monitored blood sugar,” Slover said.

The school was never placed on a lockdown, Slover said. The school was allowed to continue with classes, he added.

In a letter to West Shore families, Principal Rick Fleming said a staff member alerted him at around 10:52 a.m. that they "heard a 'beeping' sound coming from the garbage can in the downstairs foyer area outside Building 2."

"After an immediate inspection of the area by myself and SRO Valerie Butler, and hearing the 'beeping' sound as well, we cordoned off the area and began an evacuation to our athletic field,' Fleming said.

"As Officer Butler called the appropriate authorities to respond, our staff accounted for all students at our evacuation site."

Along with Melbourne police, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and search dogs arrived on campus. At approximately 12:05 p.m. search dogs completed their sweep of the building in all areas, Fleming said. An all-clear was given to the campus at approximately 1:52 p.m., he said, and normal school operations resumed at 2:45 p.m.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jdgallop@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Police: Suspicious device at West Shore Jr./Sr. was blood sugar monitor