Beer bottle-wielding man tried hitting Petaluma restaurant patrons: police

(KRON) — After an hours-long standoff with the Petaluma Police Department at an area restaurant on Tuesday night, a man was taken into custody for allegedly trying to hit customers with a glass beer bottle, according to authorities. A Nixle advisory from Petaluma PD said that the police activity surrounded Taco Bell at 406 E. Washington Street.

Damion Grissom, 49, was located by responding officers inside the restaurant while still holding the glass bottle, police said. After refusing to drop the bottle to police commands, authorities evacuated patrons from the restaurant. Grissom did not converse with officers inside the business, according to Petaluma PD.

The Petaluma Police Department Investigations Team obtained a warrant for the suspect’s arrest for assault with a deadly weapon as the Crisis Response Team and a crisis intervention specialist attempted to negotiate a de-escalation.

After nearly two and a half hours of a standoff, at 9:09 p.m., Grissom attempted to flee from the restaurant. A struggle ensued, police said, and one officer took away the bottle as another took him to the ground. Once Grissom was placed into handcuffs under arrest, he was transported to a local hospital under precaution.

Grissom was medically cleared and transferred to Sonoma County Jail, where he was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and violating post release community supervision.

