Beer Brand Launches Without Beer.

Roy Farms debuts No Beer™ to celebrate the people at hop farms around the globe.

MOXEE, Wash., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roy Farms, the world's largest independent brewery-direct hop farm, has launched an all-new craft beer brand called No Beer™. This first-ever brew doesn't deliver on great taste or a hoppy flavor, but instead recognizes the people who work at hop farms around the world. No Beer cans are completely empty to put the emphasis on the brand's purpose. Roy Farms, based in Moxee, Washington, asks beer enthusiasts to toast the hard-working people who grow premium hops and dedicate themselves to the breweries they serve.

"A world without beer is a sad thought. The No Beer brand celebrates people because without them there would be no farm and no beer," said Michael Roy, CEO at Roy Farms. "With our brewery partners, we produce a beverage and a sense of community, and that feels more important than ever."

The Roy family's roots in hop farming go deep into the soil of the Yakima Valley — 113 years back, to be exact. Roy Farms has been a visionary for the agriculture industry by adopting new technologies, investing in local and global thought leaders and forging innovative breeding partnerships to produce the highest-quality hops. The world demands better farming practices and Roy Farms is proud to lead the way.

"Sustainability is our way of life at the farm," said Alicia Gagne, director of human resources at Roy Farms. "Since day one there's always been a strong commitment to our people, land and community. And it shows—people make our hops extraordinary."

"The No Beer brand reflects the unconventional thinking embraced at Roy Farms to unearth the potential of farming," said Chris Wareham, partner and creative director at boatBurner.

"No Beer makes you think about how important the people at hop farms are to your favorite breweries, beers and taprooms."

The No Beer campaign includes branded video, digital and social content to build awareness for this purpose-driven initiative. To view the videos or learn more about Roy Farms and the new No Beer brand, visit royfarms.com/nobeer.

No People. No Farm. No Beer.™

About Roy Farms

For five generations, Roy Farms has embraced diversification, innovation, technology and conservation. Softer farming practices, rigorous safety programs, and renewable energy help us ensure a bright future for our environment, employees and customers. We are proud to be certified with GLOBALG.A.P., USDA Organic, Salmon-Safe and Safe Quality Food (SQF). As we unearth the potential of farming, Roy Farms will make an even bigger impact in the world. Learn more at www.royfarms.com.

About boatBurner

boatBurner is a brave idea company based in St. Paul, Minnesota. We focus on connecting brands with culture through brave ideas that stand out and disrupt the sea of sameness.

