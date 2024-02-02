Beer, cocktails delivered to your door? Kansas lawmakers consider loosening alcohol laws

A Kansas bill could make home delivery of alcohol as easy as getting a pizza.

State lawmakers are weighing allowing liquor stores, grocers and restaurants to deliver beer, wine and liquor directly to a person’s doorstep via third-party platforms like DoorDash. Retailers could also choose to deliver it on their own.

More than half of states, including Missouri, allow alcohol deliveries via third-party delivery services. Kansas has a history of stringent liquor laws, however.

The proposal is the latest in a series of bills in recent years aimed at loosening Kansas liquor laws and expanding upon pandemic-era regulations that allowed to-go cocktails. Other measures include a 2017 law that approved the sale of stronger beer in grocery stores and one that expanded the availability of alcohol at the Kansas State Fair.

The legislation received a hearing last year but did not make it onto the Senate floor. Whether it advances this year may depend on if supporters can win over skeptics.

Sen. Virgil Peck, a Havana Republican who has been outspoken against alcohol use in the past, said the bill could open the door to increased underage drinking, driving under the influence and overconsumption. He said he would vote down legislation furthering loosening liquor laws.

“It greatly disturbs me at the loosening up of alcohol regulations in the state of Kansas that the legislators have adopted in the recent past,” he said.

During a Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday, opponents said the bill comes with safety concerns, citing a lack of regulation and the potential for sales to underage individuals or to people already intoxicated.

Amy Campbell, executive director of the Kansas Association of Beverage Retailers, voiced concern the bill did not include limitations on how much alcohol someone could order to their home.

“Everyone talks about ordering a six-pack of beer,” she testified. “But that is not limited in this legislation.”

They were also concerned that “ghost drivers,” or third-party delivery drivers who hop from company to company, could violate a liquor law and then begin working at another delivery service since that data is not shared between delivery platforms.

The bill would also insulate retailers from liability, placing the brunt of responsibility on third-party delivery platforms.

Sen. Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat, said the bill could create an unlevel playing field since big retailers could avoid liability. She also shared concerns about illegal alcohol deliveries and fears the bill could exacerbate negative local impacts lingering from the pandemic.

“By the time I left there, I had nine things written down that really concerned me,” she said.

But supporters say the bill would ensure the safe and legal delivery of liquor by requiring each third-party driver to complete a training course on identifying underage drinkers and fake IDs. Drivers would also be required to scan IDs upon delivery.

Proponents also contend the measure would help businesses. Michael Ruemmler, a lobbyist with DoorDash, referenced a 30% increase in pay for delivery drivers and said independent liquor stores enjoyed a 180% sales increase after six months of carrying out alcohol deliveries.

Scott Schneider, a lobbyist with the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association, said the bill would help revive restaurants after large-scale closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were down 800 restaurants since COVID and are just now making a comeback,” he said. “Curbside alcohol saved quite a few restaurants. As the marketplace changes, this will keep open a few more restaurants as their business model changes.”

Multiple independent liquor store owners testified against the legislation, saying it would put them at a competitive disadvantage because many independent liquor stores cannot afford to give a large portion of revenues to delivery services.

Aaron Rosenow, the owner of Vern’s Retail Liquor in Topeka, expressed frustration in out-of-state lobbyists attempting to change liquor laws especially after undergoing numerous changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t see any Kansas liquor stores testifying for this bill, which should be a huge red flag,” he said.

Sen. Chase Blasi, a Wichita Republican, said he was inclined to support the measure, but acknowledged the bill must be airtight in safety.

“What young consumers are looking for is convenience,” he said. “That’s why you do this.”