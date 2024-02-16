Beer, comedy, drama, UK sports: 15 best things to do in, around Lexington this weekend

Have an upcoming weekend event to list? Please send details a week in advance to Bsimms@herald-leader.com and jpatton1@herald-leader.com .

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do including family-friendly events, theatre plays, live music concerts, comedy shows, free events, University of Kentucky games, foodie events and Valentine’s Day happenings.

Country Boy Brewing Anniversary Celebrations

Celebrate the 12-year anniversary of Country Boy Brewing at its Georgetown taproom with beer specials and new releases all weekend long. Other activities include a UK basketball watch party on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. and a gravy challenge on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. Free-$25. 101 Innovation Way, Georgetown. Facebook.com.

Valentine’s Pasta Making & Wine Class

Join Harkness Edwards Vineyards in Winchester for an evening of pasta and wine during its class in conjunction with Sweet and Sassy Ashley’s on Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. $57. 5199 Combs Ferry Rd, Winchester. Facebook.com.

Black History Month Printmaking at Artworks at Carver School

The City of Lexington will host a Black History Month printmaking workshop at Artworks at Carver School on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. where attendees will be able to craft their own artwork to take home with them. Free. 522 Patterson St. LexingtonKy.gov.

Comedian Greg Warren at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Greg Warren will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Feb. 16 and 17 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. The club will also host an all ages matinee show with Warren on Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. $15-$20. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Arianna Patterson competes on the beam during Kentucky’s annual Excite Night meet against Georgia at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. UK will be back in Rupp thie weekend against BYU.

UK Women’s Gymnastics vs. BYU at Rupp Arena

The UK women’s gymnastics team will host the Brigham Young University Lady Cougars at Rupp Arena on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. $5-$12 with children 5 and under free. 430 W Vine St. TicketMaster.com.

Murder Mystery Dinner at Equus Run Vineyards

Equus Run Vineyards in Midway will take guests on a murder mystery adventure during a scandalous production of “The Case for Matrimonial Bliss” on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. The evening’s menu includes tender chicken bruschetta, mini strawberry bundt cake and more. $68. 1280 Moores Mill Rd, Midway. EquusRunVineyards.com.

Sundy Best Concert at The Virginia

The Prestonsburg-based duo of Nicholas Jamerson and Kristofer Lee Bentley, better known as Sundy Best, will perform at Somerset’s Virginia Theatre with Hannah Howard on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. $25. 214 E Mt. Vernon St, Somerset. Eventbrite.com.

Kristofer Bentley, left, and Nicholas Jamerson are the local country music group Sunday Best.

“Come From Away” at the Lexington Opera House

The Lexington Opera House’s 2023-24 Broadway Live! season will continue with performances of “Come From Away” on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 17 at 1 and 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. From $65. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

“Keeping Mr. Lincoln” at Lexington Children’s Theatre

In honor of the upcoming Presidents Day holiday, Lexington Children’s Theatre will present its “Keeping Mr. Lincoln” about the 16th president Abraham Lincoln at 2 p.m. Feb. 17. Afterward you can help build a giant Lincoln Log cabin. Pay what you can. 418 W Short St. lctonstage.org

Four Lincolns in front of Lexington’s Abe Lincoln mural to promote the Lexington Children’s Theatre’s production of “Keeping Mr. Lincoln.”

Eggy Concert at The Burl

The Connecticut-based, genre-bending jam band Eggy will make its Burl debut with a concert on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. $18. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Valentine’s Cookie Decorating Workshop at Shaker Village

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but you can still share a day to remember with your significant other during a specially themed cookie decorating workshop led by Jillian Mora at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg on Feb. 17 from 3-5 p.m. $85. 3501 Lexington Rd, Harrodsburg. ShakerVillageKy.org.

Hancock & Shouse Concert at Ama On The Creek

Bluegrass pickers Arthur Hancock and Chris Shouse will perform an intimate concert at Ama On The Creek in Frankfort on Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. $18. 3894 Georgetown Rd, Frankfort. FreshTix.com.

Darin & Brooke Aldridge Concert at the Lyric Theatre

Award-winning husband and wife duo Darin & Brooke Aldridge will bring their bluegrass and gospel-tinged ballads to the Lyric Theatre during a concert hosted by Concerts for Charity, a donor fund with the Bluegrass Community Foundation, on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. $25-$50. 300 E Third St. HistoricLyricTheatre.com.

UK Women’s Basketball vs. Florida at Rupp Arena

Head Coach Kyra Elzy and the UK women’s basketball team will look to build momentum when they go up against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena on Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. The game will also be televised by the SEC Network. $5-$12 with children five and under free. 430 W Vine St. TicketMaster.com.

Sangria Sunday at Wildside Winery

Enjoy your choice of sweet or dry Sangria wine served with a side of live music from Trippin Roots when Sangria Sunday returns to Wildside Winery in Versailles on Feb. 18 from 1-4 p.m. 3091 Troy Pike, Versailles. Facebook.com.

Matt Wickstrom is a freelancer covering food, music and more. You can follow him on Instagram at @WickstromWrites .