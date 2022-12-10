What do you get a beer guy? The best gift ideas for beer lovers this holiday

The best gift ideas for beer lovers this holiday

There's nothing that puts the "Cheers!" in the holidays like a cold pint of beer. If you're looking for Christmas gift ideas for a beer or spirit lover, we've got the gifts you need, whether you're after the most festive beer advent calendar the world has hopped, a cooler that will keep your Christmas pints cold until July or an inexpensive accessory they'll love.

We've broken down beer gifts into price points and categories, from affordable beer gifts under $20 to complete gift sets for craft beer lovers that might cost $100. Whether you're shopping for your husband, boyfriend or any type of partner in libations, read on for a look at some of the best beer gifts our enthusiasts recommend, from a bottle opener dog collar to specialty Belgian abbey ales.

Affordable Beer Gifts Under $20

Bring the citra this Christmas. When you're looking for an excellent beer gift, $20 can still get you something exceptional. A special Christmas ale or pint glass will often cost under $20. Check out these inexpensive IPAs, ales, and accessories.

Delirium Noel

Get a bottle of Delirium Noel and enjoy the holidays with a classic Abbey Ale.

Delirium Noel comes but once a year. This special-edition Christmas abbey ale is for long winter's nights by the fire and a nightcap shared with Santa Claus. Sister-beer to Delirium Tremens, the famous gold medalist of the 1998 Chicago World Beer Championship, at under $20, Delirium Noel is an affordable gift that still screams specialty.

$18 at Total Wine

Bad Santa Claus, rock, beer and cigar glass

Gift them a pint glass that celebrates the party in Christmas.

Sometimes Santa's gotta turn up too. The Bad Santa Claus pint glass by TheBruvi on Zazzle is a great gag gift. This version of Santa might spend more time on a motorcycle than a sleigh, but he's certainly fun to have a beer with.

$12.60 at Zazzle

Park Tool BO-3 keychain bottle opener

A great bottle opener for any beer enthusiast.

This utilitarian keychain bottle opener is made to last, and makes a great inexpensive stocking stuffer. A metal bottle opener and 10 millimeter wrench combo, it features a distinctive Park Tool blue handle. Bikers will love its multifunctionality.

$6.95 at REI

Personalized stainless steel bottle opener keychain from Etsy

Shop personalized bottle openers on Etsy.

We all need a good beer popper. The Personalized Stainless Steel Bottle Opener Keychain from Etsy will say whatever you need it to. Customizable with nine fonts and two sizes, this keychain bottle opener makes a great gift that can be a gag or full of thought—the words are up to you.

From $12.95 on Etsy

KCBC Superhero Sidekicks

Embrace your love for Citra with KCBC.

IPA superheroes, KCBC is a New York state brewer that delivers national quality. If you're shopping for a craft beer lover that loves comic books and hazy American IPAs the KCBC Superhero Sidekicks four pack is citra-forward and hoppy enough to rock them.

$16.99 at Total Wine

The best beer accessories to gift

The world of beer is endless, but if there's one thing even a casual adventurer learns, it's that beer is better with a few creature comforts. While there are certainly beers that are meant to be had in cans, a great glass set, a cooler to keep beer cold, and a handy bottle opener will be appreciated by any beer enthusiast.

Cycle Dog bottle opener dog collar

Gift this recyclable dog collar with a beer opener.

Man's best friend or man's best drinking buddy? If you know someone who likes to booze with the pups, there's no better gift than the Cycle Dog Bottle Opener Collar. Made of reflective neon green recycled plastic, this sustainable dog collar also features a bottle opener, so they can surreptitiously pop one wherever they (and their pup) find themselves.

$23 at Amazon

Reef men's bottle opener flip flops

These sandals have bottle openers built into the heel.

Welcome to Christmas island. Reef Bottle Opener Flip Flops are the James Bond gadget of beach boozing. Watch them cruise the beach on these comfortable soles, and then pop a bottle with the metal heel, wherever and whenever it feels right.

From $23.60 at Amazon

Nucleated Teku 3.0 beer glass set by Rastal

Gift them the Teku 3 IPA glass.

Why save the crystal for the wine drinkers? Gift a four pack of Nucleated Teku 3.0 glasses and bring out the real flavor and aromas of IPAs. These perfectly sculpted glasses have laser etched rings along their bottom to create a constant stream of bubbles, facilitating an ideal beer head. Famous among beer geeks, they'll give the best pour in the neighborhood. The glasses are also available individually for $19.34.

$62 at Amazon

Libbey Craft Brews assorted beer glasses, set of 6

Give the Libbey Craft Brew glassware set.

The deeper you get into the world of beer the more there is to try. That's why the Libbey Craft Brews Assorted Beer Glasses make such a good present. Ready to bring out the taste of any beer you throw at it, from an American rye IPA to a fruity Berliner Weisse, this set of assorted beer glasses is all about facilitating.

$34.99 at Amazon

Collapsible beer table from Etsy

This collapsible beer table makes it easy to enjoy a pint anywhere.

Poolside, parkside or... rooftop planter-side, the Collapsible Beer Table from FairCraftUSA on Etsy is a brilliant beer drinking accessory that's fully portable and pushes into the ground with a fiberglass stand. With space for two beers and a small bowl of snacks, there's no better table to accompany your drinking buddy's sessions—it even has a bottle opener.

$60 at Etsy

The best beer basket gifts and advent calendars

If they prefer pints to partridges, a beer advent calendar might be just the thing. Whether you're after a sampler or a few true specialty beers packaged with a branded glass, a beer basket, beer-vent calendar or gift pack is one of the surest ways to impress a beer lover. 12 days of Beermas be upon us!

Tripel Karmeliet gift pack with glass

Gift beer history with an excellent Belgian Tripel.

This beer basket celebrates tradition with four lavish Belgian tripels packaged with a beautiful glass. With an alcohol level of 8.4 percent, these Belgian ales make an impression; gift a slice of beer history with this basket.

$38.99 from Total Wine

Kalea 12 Biers of Christmas

The 12 days of Christmas have never tasted so good.

Kalea's 12 Biers of Christmas is a Christmas journey into new flavors and libations. Featuring a dark bock, zwickl, German pilsner and a smoked beer (among others), it's a veritable tour through Weihnachten bier gardens. Easy to carry, the advent pack comes in a beautiful case with a carrying handle. Give the gift of 12 days of Christmas, or show up to a friend's Christmas party and enjoy 12 cans of Christmas in one go (shared of course).

$48.49 from Total Wine

The best home brew gift kit

For many, home brewing is a dream, and what better time to get into it than at the holidays? Gift a great home brew set and watch your husband, family or friend create delicious home brewed beers.

Northern Brewer—Chinook IPA with testing equipment

Turn them into a brew master with the Northern Brewer kit.

If you're gifting a home brew set, then the Northern Brewer set is the way to go. Complete with a brew kettle, hydrometer, lab thermometer and all the other tools you'll need, the Chinook IPA edition also includes a formula for a delicious American IPA. As is the kit makes 5 gallons of finished beer—or 50 classic 12 ounce bottles. Alternatively the kit is also available with a hefeweizen formula.

$129.99 at Amazon

