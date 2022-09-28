New beer helps promote hurricane season preparedness
The cans feature a QR code that people can scan using their phones. It brings them directly to South Carolina's new hurricane preparedness website.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday morning said it is no longer safe for people to evacuate Floridians’ southwest coast and urged them to “hunker down” as Hurricane Ian could make landfall as a powerful Category 5 storm this afternoon.
See where Hurricane Ian is, where it's headed and how it may affect Brevard County.
Ian strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday as its track moved east into Central Florida.
What does Key West look like? See for yourself.
Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
Hurricane Ian formed Monday morning and it is forecast to impact Florida this week.
Water service will be shut off to all barrier islands in Sarasota and Manatee counties this evening, including the island of Venice.
Will Hurricane Ian bring flooding, tropical-storm-force winds to Palm Beach County? Are events being canceled?
A threat from Hurricane Ian to the Sunshine State means millions of residents could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
The latest National Hurricane Center worst-case inundation forecast that expects several feet of flooding around Tampa, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Fort Myers.
It is increasingly certain that the state will see widespread surge, wave, and rain impacts no matter the specific outcome.
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican from Florida, gave a press conference about the incoming hurricane set to make landfall with Florida on Wednesday. Hurricane Ian is the forth Atlantic hurricane this season but it will be the first hurricane to directly hit the Tampa Bay Area in Florida in over 100 years. Governor DeSantis declared a State of Emergency and Tampa Bay residents are being encouraged to leave the area.
Here’s what to know Wednesday as Bradenton and Manatee County prepare for a major hurricane.