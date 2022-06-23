BEER THEFT BANDIT: Police looking for man who stole cart load of beer from Walgreens

Memphis Police are looking for a thirsty thief who the department has dubbed the “beer theft bandit”.

According to police, early Tuesday morning on June 21, around 9 a.m., a man walked into a Walgreens on Quince Road and loaded up a shopping cart full of beer cases.

However, instead of paying for the adult beverages, the man strolled right past the checkout counter and stole the beer, police said.

Memphis Police said that the man is responsible for several other cases in Mount Moriah Station.

Memphis Police are looking for this man, accused of stealing a cartload of beer from a Walgreens on Quince Road. He's also wanted for several other cases, police said.

Surveillance footage shows that he has a unique tattoo on his calf of two footprints. Above the footprints is a name that reads, in part, “Jessica Denise”; below the footprints appears to be the date 9-1-14.

If you know this man or have any information about his whereabouts, Memphis Police want you to call Sgt. Easterwood with Mount Moriah Station 901-636-3608.

