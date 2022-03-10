Beer Town Celebrates Grand Opening In Oceanside On Saturday

OCEANSIDE, CA — Beer Town is a new beer and food joint opening in Downtown Oceanside this Saturday.

While looking for a place to open a beer hall and bottle shop brewery concept in the Los Angeles area, founder Ryan Hood got sidelined by the COVID pandemic. This delay resulted in Ryan rethinking the LA scene and instead, he started looking at other SoCal coastal cities.

"I love small beach communities, always have, so when looking for a spot for Beer Town we looked all over the coast of Southern California and Oceanside was the one that we felt had the tightest community and the most character." said Hood, "We felt it would be the perfect spot for a community-oriented spot like Beer Town to take root."

Beer Town will offer a full taproom and bottle shop specializing in under-represented beers from outside the San Diego area. According to their website, the mission at Beer Town is to bring beer to the Oceanside and San Diego County area that otherwise may not find its way here. To create a comfortable space where people can enjoy a weekend brunch with the family or grab a unique craft beer with dinner after a long workday.

"We know that San Diego, in particular, has so many beer options that a lot of the time it can be hard to find consistent options from out of town. We want to give those breweries their time to shine and show the beer lovers of Oceanside and San Diego some of the great beers that other regions are producing."

In addition to the huge selection of Draft, Can and Bottled Beer they will also offer Seaborn Cocktails, Hard Seltzer, Wine and Bubbles.

Open daily for lunch and on weekends for brunch, the restaurant will be family-friendly with a wide array of food options. The menu includes brunch options with Omelets, Waffles and Breakfast Burritos. Salads range from simple House to Tropical Shrimp Salad. Appetizers include the usual options plus specialties like BeerTown Candy Bacon. The Sandwich and Burger selection is plentiful. BeerTown also has entrees like Fish & Chips and BeerTown Brisket and even a few dessert choices.

Beer Town will open on Saturday, March 12, at 507 North Coast Highway in Oceanside. For more information, visit beertown.us.

This article originally appeared on the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch