Beer and wine sales in Canada fall to all-time low

Brandon Drenon - BBC News, Washington
·2 min read
Two people about to drink shots.
Alcohol sales by volume hit record lows in Canada.

Canadians appear to be losing their taste for alcohol, according to findings in a new report that showed beer and wine sales at historic lows.

From 2021-22, volume of beer sold per person in Canada slumped drastically. The volume in wine sales slid by its largest margin since 1949.

Stricter drinking guidelines and a new alcohol tax on the horizon send signals that further change is brewing.

Despite the trend, beer remains the country's go-to inebriant.

The report, released by Statistics Canada, a government data cruncher, found that sales of alcohol slid for first time in a decade, by 1.2%. Wine sales decreased by 4%, the largest decrease ever recorded by Statistics Canada.

Beer's time as the top alcoholic beverage by sales has shown signs of going flat, according to the report. Over the last 10 years, beer has continued to lose market share, totalling an 8.8% drop.

Meanwhile, ciders and wine coolers, also known as alcopops, have claimed the majority of that lost market share, increasing by 5%, the highest rise in market share among all alcoholic beverage categories. Their total value in sales were up by 13.5% from 2021-22 compared to the previous year.

Although overall alcohol sales based on volume decreased, total sales were up 2.4% because of rising costs driven by inflation. For the fiscal year ending in March 2022, liquor stores and other outlets still managed to sell $26.1bn (£21.69bn) in booze.

However, more change could be fermenting in the alcohol industry. Starting on 1 April, federal taxes on all beer, wine and spirits will rise by 6.3%, the Toronto Star reports.

Even more sobering, new guidelines released last month by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction recommended zero alcohol intake. And for those who must drink, according to the guidelines, anything beyond two glasses a week is too many for good health - a far cry from the 9.5 alcoholic beverages Canadians of legal drinking age consume per week, according to Statistics Canada.

With recreational sales at $4.1bn, cannabis still has a way to go to gain equal footing among Canada's legal intoxicants.

Recommended Stories

  • Economic Muddle Bolsters Bank of Canada’s Case for Pausing Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy unexpectedly stalled at the end of last year, but a strong start to 2023 adds to confusion about when growth will rapidly gear down in the face of the highest interest rates in 15 years.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu W

  • Tesla's building a new factory in Mexico

    STORY: Tesla is going to build a new assembly plant in northern Mexicoand a source tells Reuters thedeal is worth at least $1 billion(Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexican President)“We have an understanding. They will invest in Mexico, the factory will be built in Monterrey. They will help face the water scarcity with a series of commitments.”The plant will be built in Santa Catarina in the greater Monterrey areaMexico's president said that he reacheda deal with Elon Musk by phone on Monday“He was very receptive, he understood our concerns and accepted our proposals, which we will make public starting tomorrow. This will represent a considerable investment and many, many jobs.”

  • Toronto market posts February decline as banks disappoint

    (Reuters) -Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Tuesday, adding to its monthly decline, as domestic data showed the economy stalling in the fourth quarter and two top lenders pointed to economic pain ahead. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 38.94 points, or 0.2%, at 20,221.19. For the month, it lost 2.6%, giving back some of its January gain, as investors worried that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates higher than previously thought.

  • Canada's economy unexpectedly stalled in Q4; January rebound likely

    The Canadian economy recorded no growth in the final three months of 2022, massively underperforming expectations, though economic activity likely rebounded with a 0.3% increase in January, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday. "The Canadian economy surprisingly stalled in the final quarter of 2022, but early indications suggest that it started the new year on a better footing." "Even with the January rebound, however, Q4 and Q1 combined seem likely to average slightly below the Bank of Canada's prior forecasts which supports the current pause in terms of interest rates."

  • Canada's economy surprises with Q4 flat line, backing up rate pause

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Canadian economy unexpectedly stalled in the final three months of 2022, but likely rebounded in January, data showed on Tuesday, a result that backs up the Bank of Canada's aim to keep interest rates on hold at its next policy meeting in March. Annualized fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was flat versus the previous quarter, Statistics Canada said, ending a streak of five consecutive quarterly increases. The result also came in below the Bank of Canada's Q4 forecast for 1.3% annualized GDP growth.

  • Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions

    Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.37 billion ($1.75 billion), or C$1.85 a share, in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with C$2.76 billion, or C$2.15 a share, a year earlier. Canada's central bank over the past 11 months has lifted interest rates at a record pace to 4.5% to tame inflation, which was 6.3% in December, still well above the bank's 2% target. Last month, the Bank of Canada said it would hold off on further moves to let the effects of past rate hikes sink in.

  • Canada's Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate over China ties

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of parliament, because he had Beijing's support. The Chinese government preferred Han Dong, a Chinese Canadian, over another Chinese Canadian Liberal, who was passed over in favor of Han, said Global News, a national broadcaster, citing anonymous security sources in a story posted online. The article said the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) urged Trudeau's "team" to rescind Han's candidacy.

  • Indigenous groups lead the renewable transition in northern Canada

    A solution to climate change is emerging in one of the regions most affected by it. In Nunavut — the northernmost territory of Canada — a coalition of Indigenous communities is transitioning the region away from diesel and toward renewable energy.

  • Burger King brings back fan-favorite sandwich – but not for long. When you can get it

    The national hamburger chain will also debut new “fries.”

  • 17 Screenshots Of Lazy, Entitled, And Childish Husbands Who Prove That Weaponized Incompetence Is Indeed REAL

    I can't believe these husbands are real people.

  • Costco Shoppers Discover The Cost Of The $1.50 Hot Dog Combo

    When Costco fans celebrated the retailer's decision to keep the price of its hot-dog-and-soda combo at $1.50 "forever" last fall, very few focused on another side of the announcement -- namely that the chain would have to compensate somewhere. In its fourth-quarter earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said that Costco would need to "be more aggressive in other areas" to both make up for food inflation and be loyal to customers who have come to love the decades-old price consistency of the combo.

  • Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

    It can be tough to leave Costco -- which feels like a universe unto itself -- without a shopping cart overflowing with stuff, but experts note there are some items at the mega warehouse club that just...

  • 10 Best Coffee Brands From All Over the Country

    Your morning latte deserves a better bean.

  • Woman cooks entire steak lunch at office desk and TikTok has questions

    She used an electric lunchbox to cook everything right at her desk.

  • 15 Weeknight Dinners to Make in 30 Minutes or Less

    With these recipes for quick dinners that can be made in 30 minutes or less, you'll redefine fast food at home. Don't get us wrong, cooking an elaborate meal is great, but on most nights, cooking a fast, delicious meal is just as impressive. To help you make a great meal in no time, we have compiled some of the best quick weeknight dinners, from Easy Chicken Fajitas to Honey-Mustard-Glazed Salmon Steaks.

  • 31 Easy March Dinner Ideas to Cook (and Devour) This Month

    March is the bridge between winter gloom and spring sunshine. That means we’re still craving cozy dishes (don’t stash the slow cooker away just yet) while also dipping our forks into the fresh seasonal produce we’ve been craving since last year. Here, 31 March dinner ideas to tackle every night this month, from soul-warming soups to crisp salads. The 36 Best Slow Cooker and Crockpot Recipes March 1: Sweet Potato Chili with Turkey and Black Beans Photo/Styling: Katherine Gillen This one-pot gem i

  • I don’t care what experts say: we put too much food in the fridge

    Before I begin my bossy peroration on the correct storage of potatoes, let me say three little words: I am Irish. That means unless you happen to be Peruvian – swoon! – what I say goes. And first off, you know what doesn’t go? Potatoes into a fridge.

  • Ina Garten Just Shared a Recipe for a Delicious & Chocolatey New Cake That Can Be Prepped Ahead of Time

    There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to come up with a delicious dessert that will wow your dinner guests as much as the main course did. So ditch the dessert scramble altogether and make Ina Garten’s icebox cake the night before so you can forget about dessert completely until it’s time to […]

  • This Is What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Coffee on an Empty Stomach

    You might want to have a snack handy.

  • My family's slow-cooker pot-roast recipe only requires 5 ingredients and is perfect for leftovers

    This family recipe for slow-cooker pot roast only calls for five ingredients, including gingersnaps and chili sauce.