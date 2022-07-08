Beergate: No fine for Sir Keir Starmer over lockdown gathering

Sir Keir Starmer at a Labour Party gathering during lockdown in 2021

Durham Police have handed out no Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) following a six-week investigation into the so-called 'beergate' gathering.

Sir Keir, who had repeatedly called on Boris Johnson to resign over partygate, has said he will resign if fined.

The Labour leader had denied any wrongdoing when it emerged he drank beer and ate a takeaway curry with colleagues in April 2021 at a time when most indoor gatherings were banned.

In a statement Durham Police said fines have not been issued over the gathering that took place in the office of Mary Foy, the Durham City MP.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: "Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have always been clear that no rules were broken in Durham.

"The police have completed their investigation and have agreed saying that there is no case to answer."

Allegations that Sir Keir breached lockdown rules during the pandemic surfaced earlier this year when an image emerged showing him drinking a bottle of beer with colleagues at a time when lockdown rules banned most indoor social gatherings.

Sir Keir, who had been campaigning in the region as part of the Hartlepool by-election, had insisted he and his colleagues were simply taking a break during the working day.

But critics accused him of flouting the strict rules that millions of others had been forced to follow.

It later emerged that a large takeaway curry had also been delivered to the venue, fuelling speculation that the gathering had been a social event rather than for work purposes.

The Labour Party was also forced to admit that Angela Rayner had been present at the event, despite previously insisting she had not been.

Durham Police first looked at the claims in February but failed to launch a full-blown criminal investigation.

But in May following mounting pressure, the force confirmed it would investigate the allegations fully.