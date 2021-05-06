Bees in the Netherlands trained to detect COVID-19 infections

Bart Biesemans
·2 min read

By Bart Biesemans

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch researchers have trained bees, which have an unusually keen sense of smell, to identify samples infected with COVID-19, a finding they said could cut waiting times for test results to just seconds.

To train the bees, scientists in the bio-veterinary research laboratory at Wageningen University gave them sugary water as a reward after showing them samples infected with COVID-19. They would get no reward after being shown a non-infected sample.

Having got used to the system, the bees were able to spontaneously extend their tongues to receive a reward when presented with an infected sample, said Wim van der Poel, a professor of virology who took part in the project.

"We collect normal honeybees from a beekeeper and we put the bees in harnesses," he said. "Right after presenting a positive sample we also present them with sugar water. And what the bees do is they extend their proboscis to take the sugar water."

The extending of the bees' straw-like tongues to drink is confirmation of a positive coronavirus test result, according to the researchers.

It can take hours or days to get a COVID-19 test result, but the response from the bees is immediate. The method is also cheap, potentially making it useful for countries where tests are scarce, they said.

But Dirk de Graaf, a professor who studies bees, insects and animal immunology at Ghent University in Belgium, said he did not see the technique replacing more conventional forms of COVID-19 testing in the near future.

"It is a good idea, but I would prefer to carry out tests using the classic diagnostic tools rather than using honeybees for this. I am a huge bee lover, but I would use the bees for other purposes than detecting COVID-19," he said.

The technique of "insect sniffing" was effectively tested by the U.S. Dept. of Defence to detect explosives and toxins in the 1990s, De Graaf said.

Moths, bees and wasps were used "for safety purposes to detect explosives as well as for medical diagnosis," he said.

But too little is known about the Wageningen testing to determine its true effectiveness, he said, although he was open to the idea of bee testing providing an indication of illness when PCR tests were unavailable.

(Reporting by Bart Biesemans, writing by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Recommended Stories

  • In the shadow of COVID-19, a toll on entertainment workers

    Riffel's experience is echoed in a new survey by The Actors Fund that illustrates the depths of need created by the COVID-19 pandemic in the arts community. The survey of 7,163 people helped by the organization — including Riffel — found that 76% of respondents lost income and 40% reported reduced food security. Ten percent of respondents had to sell a large asset, such as a house or a car.

  • A Minute With: David Oyelowo and 'The Water Man' cast

    British-Nigerian actor David Oyelowo makes his feature film directorial debut with "The Water Man", a family drama about a young boy who heads off in search of a legendary figure with magical powers to heal his sick mother. Oyelowo, known for appearing in historical dramas like "Selma" and "A United Kingdom", also acts in the movie, playing the father of the young protagonist Gunner. After the family move to a rural town, Gunner, played by Lonnie Chavis, befriends a local girl who tells him of the mysterious "Water Man", said to live in the woods and the two set off to find him.

  • Air France-KLM operating loss widens as European recovery lags

    Air France-KLM sales are showing little sign so far of a travel upturn it still hopes to see by summer, the airline group said on Thursday, as it posted a wider first-quarter operating loss. Air France-KLM said it expects to operate 50% of its pre-pandemic flight capacity in the second quarter under way, ramping up to 55% to 65% in July-September. "We're waiting to see the first effects of vaccination," Chief Financial Officer Frederic Gagey said.

  • Bipartisan U.S. senators pen support for funding of F-35 jet

    Twenty U.S. senators from both parties wrote a letter to the heads of the Appropriations and Armed Services committees supporting Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jet, which has suffered from cost overruns and delays. In the May 5 letter, seen by Reuters, the senators urged funding of modernization and sustainment plans for the jet, which has struggled to meet targeted cost-per-flying-hour goals as well as mission capability rates. The letter comes ahead of the release of the detailed version of the Pentagon's 2022 budget request in the coming weeks and follows a similar letter signed by 132 members of the U.S. House of Representatives from April 28.

  • IBM says it has produced world's first 2-nanometer chips

    IBM announced today it has reached a milestone in semiconductor manufacturing, producing chips with wiring just 2 nanometers thick. Why it matters: Chips with thinner wiring typically consume less power and boost performance, while also taking up less space, reducing cost. The IBM process is still a couple years from being ready for full-scale manufacturing.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWith wiring this thin, IBM says it can fit 50 billion transistors into a chip the size of a human fingernail. Or, put another way two nanometers is smaller than the width of a single strand of human DNA.IBM says that, compared to today's leading-edge chips with 7-nanometer wiring, the 2-nanometer chips can improve performance by 45% using the same amount of power, or use 75% less energy while maintaining the same performance level.The big picture: The advance also comes amid increased interest in boosting American chip manufacturing, which is seen as necessary for both national security and economic competitiveness. A global chip shortage has further highlighted the benefits of the U.S. having its own domestic capacity.Intel has recently recommitted to continuing in-house chipmaking and vowed to invest billions at chipmaking plants in Arizona, New Mexico and Israel.Meanwhile: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna is also releasing a new policy agenda that includes support for the Endless Frontier Act, a bill that would change the approach of the National Science Foundation to focus on helping bridge the gap between academic research and commercial technology.What's next: IBM says it will work with chipmakers who want to use its 2-nanometer technology in their future manufacturing processes.Go deeper: Computer chips are still "Made in USA"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Merkel tells Turkey's Erdogan withdrawal of troops from Libya would be 'important signal'

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya would be an "important signal" as both leaders vowed to support the new interim government there, a German government spokesman said. Libya's new unity government was sworn in on March 15 from two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions, completing a relatively smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos. Turkey had backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord against the eastern-based Libyan National Army, which was supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France.

  • Thai student jailed for insulting king gets bail, others denied

    A Thai court on Thursday granted bail to student protest leader Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who has spent eight weeks in detention on charges of insulting the country's king, even as six fellow leaders remain in jail. Bail conditions require Panusaya, 22, to stay in Thailand, attend court sessions when summoned and refrain from offending the monarchy, Krisadang Nutcharat, one of her lawyers, told Reuters.

  • Here's how high sea levels could rise from Antarctic ice melt

    Data: The Paris Climate Agreement and future sea-level rise from Antarctica; Table: Axios VisualsSea-level rise from glaciers and ice sheets is closely tied to the pace and extent of global warming during the next several decades, data from two major new ice melt studies show.Between the lines: Coastal communities might be able to adapt to the sea-level rise contribution from Antarctica alone through 2100 at lower warming scenarios. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHowever, there would be big increases in that sea-level rise contribution if warming reaches 3° C and an even bigger jump if the highest fossil fuel emissions scenario (RCP 8.5), which looks less likely, comes to fruition. Reminder: The world has already warmed by about 1.2° C, relative to preindustrial levels. Go deeper: World risks runaway Antarctic ice melt if Paris targets not metMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Caitlyn Jenner brushed off accusations she betrayed the trans community over her comment about girls' sports teams

    Last week Jenner, 71, told TMZ she opposed transgender girls competing in girls' sports teams, saying it "just isn't fair."

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • ‘I am all for the wall’: Caitlyn Jenner details immigration agenda in California governor bid

    Ms Jenner is running to replace California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election

  • U.S., China to assess Phase 1 deal soon, Biden trade chief says

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday she expects to engage "in the near term" with Chinese officials to assess their implementation of the "Phase 1" trade deal between the two countries, with the outcome to influence the fate of Washington's punitive tariffs on Beijing. Tai told a Financial Times online event that she respects the need for continuity in U.S.-China trade policy, including the two-year trade deal implemented last year by the Trump administration. "It's the agreement that we have, it's the agreement that we will work from, that we will build from," Tai said.

  • Atlanta reinstates officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, Black man who was running away from police

    Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was fired and charged with murder after shooting Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, as he ran away from officers

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • US will ‘respond’ to ‘reckless or aggressive’ actions by Russia, vows Antony Blinken

    America’s top diplomat warns Moscow ahead of Ukraine visit

  • Asian American father randomly punched to ground while walking toddler in San Francisco

    ‘I couldn’t protect my child... he was in a stroller that was slowly rolling away, so it’s definitely very scary,’ father says

  • Donald Trump: What has the ex-president been doing since he left office?

    Former commander-in-chief busy calling into cable news channels, firing out press releases and posting on ‘glorified blog’ away from social media spotlight

  • Goldman Sachs tells bankers to return to office in June

    Staff are being encouraged to return to office-based working when Covid restrictions are lifted.