Bees stolen from grocery company's pollinator field
Nearly 60,000 bees have been taken from a grocery store company's field in Pennsylvania, the company said.
In Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted, reporter Jeremy Peters details how conservatives moved from establishment to showmanship
U.S. inflation climbs at fastest rate in 40 years
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell exposed a divide in the Republican Party Wednesday. Where other Republicans who represent Ohio and Kentucky stand on that divide, however, remains murky.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has directed COVID-19 vaccine providers to get ready to receive shots for children below the age of 5 by Feb. 21, a week after the regulator is expected to make a recommendation on the matter.
You would think Republicans would be chanting 'Lock Him Up' and calling for hearings with anyone who was part of the Trump White House. But nothing.
Toyota, Ford and Chrysler-owner Stellantis have had to curb production because of border closures.
Mexico’s president on Thursday described his decision to “pause” relations with Spain as a protest over the behavior of Spanish energy companies in Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday the pause “is not breaking off relations” with Spain, describing it as “nothing but a respectful, fraternal protest for the abuses and wrongs committed against the people of Mexico.” López Obrador had said Wednesday he was taking a time-out in relations with Spain, but didn’t clarify what that meant.
Scheduled events for Deming and Luna County area
Social media went into a frenzy on Wednesday after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confused "gazpacho" and "gestapo" during an appearance on OAN.
Biden couldn’t resist taking a swipe at his predecessor, who has repeatedly complained about windmills killing birds, making noise and more
Sarasota Police have arrested a 16-year-old from Bradenton authorities allege shot into a crowd of children Sunday, killing a 17-year-old.
The United States men’s Olympic hockey team features many college kids, but they're not letting their youth deter their hopes to win a gold medal.
Ottawa police have warned of "determined" and "volatile" protests amid an all-out effort to remove them.
Costco Wholesale Corp. is preparing plans for a new store in Natomas, the Sacramento City Councilmember who represents much of that part of Sacramento tweeted Wednesday evening.
"It has to stop," the Canadian PM says of the two-week protests against coronavirus restrictions.
Chinese electric car maker Xpeng said on Thursday it was expanding further to Europe, taking aim at the Swedish and Dutch markets. Until now the only overseas foray for Xpeng, which makes the P7 and P5 sedans as well as the G3 and G9 sport-utility vehicles, has been Norway. Xpeng said in a statement it will open a store in Stockholm this week and will also partner with local auto dealer Bilia.
Hence, it needs to be a special company. It's time to see why Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) makes the grade. Costco serves its members well by offering low unit prices on a wide range of goods and services.
DeSantis, with his focus on dog whistle phrases like academic freedom and CRT, has set his sights on an issue that does not exist, similar to the Johns Committee. Just as troubling is his fixation on curtailing academic freedom.
