Bees stolen from grocery company's pollinator field

Associated Press

Mexico’s president on Thursday described his decision to “pause” relations with Spain as a protest over the behavior of Spanish energy companies in Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday the pause “is not breaking off relations” with Spain, describing it as “nothing but a respectful, fraternal protest for the abuses and wrongs committed against the people of Mexico.” López Obrador had said Wednesday he was taking a time-out in relations with Spain, but didn’t clarify what that meant.