Bees swarm around first responders recovering body in Texas park, authorities say

A swarm of bees complicated matters for Austin, Texas, police and paramedics responding to a call about a body spotted near a park.

A caller dialed 911 around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, telling police they came across a body a short distance off a walking trail at Walnut Creek Park, in the northeast side of the city, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Within half an hour, responders located the body and confirmed the individual was dead, all while “having to deal with a swarm of bees in the area,” authorities said.

It’s not clear if the bees are responsible for the person’s death, or if they just happened to be around the body.

