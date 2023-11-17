Beeville's only UPS closing after 12 years, causing concern for local small businesses

TechCrunch

In the name of transparency and accessibility, Twitch launched its new Privacy Center to educate users, after conducting "extensive research" and finding that many of its users had no idea how their personal data is collected and used. The Privacy Center, which launched on Thursday, is designed to provide "clear, actionable information" about privacy rights, Mel De Leon, Twitch's Principal Product Manager of Privacy said in a statement to TechCrunch. The project was created with "meaningful transparency and usability."