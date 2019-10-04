Before a notorious phone call, the Trump administration was lauded for helping Ukraine

A central irony of the controversy over President Trump’s alleged efforts to condition military aid to Ukraine on political favors is that Trump has presided over the shipment of more lethal weaponry to Ukraine than had his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

This was underlined by Thursday’s announcement that the State Department had approved the sale of almost $40 million worth of Javelin antitank missiles and launchers to Ukraine, which follows an earlier shipment of Javelins in early 2018.

“Even if there is some delay in the [Trump] administration for some reason, they’re still providing a greater package than what was being provided before,” said a U.S. official who has worked on Ukraine issues.

This is despite the fact that Trump is widely considered to be more sympathetic than Obama toward Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. “Early on, when they [Trump and Putin] kind of had that bromance, we were like, ‘Well, this could be really bad for the Ukrainians,’ and then ultimately it wasn’t,” said the U.S. official.

Obama’s decision not to supply Javelins to Ukraine followed “a vigorous and ongoing debate” within his administration on the issue, said Tony Blinken, who served as deputy national security adviser from 2013 to 2015 and deputy secretary of state from 2015 to 2017. “It was something we came back to repeatedly,” said Blinken in an interview on Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast, adding that he had argued in favor of sending the Javelins. “Some of us were advocates for providing those … defensive lethal weapons,” he said. “Others were concerned that it would lead to a slippery slope where it would just get us deeper and deeper involved.”





A U.S. Army military instructor is seen near Ukrainian servicemen during multinational drills near Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters) More

Blinken declined to name the Obama administration officials who argued against providing lethal aid to Ukraine, but the U.S. official who worked on Ukraine issues identified Susan Rice, Obama’s national security adviser from 2013 to 2017, as a principal opponent. “Susan Rice was afraid that if you provide this to the Ukrainians, then the Russians are going to step up and get aggressive,” the U.S. official said.

Rice did not immediately response to a request for comment.

Ultimately, Obama sided with Rice. “The president was concerned that it would simply lead to escalation that we couldn’t control,” Blinken said.

When Obama left office in January 2017, advocates for sending Javelins to Ukraine hoped the incoming Trump administration would look more favorably on the proposal. Their argument was that “providing things like Javelins won’t make the Russians get more aggressive, it’ll actually cause them to back down more,” said the U.S. official who worked on Ukraine issues.

That view found a sympathetic audience in the upper ranks of the Trump administration, including Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, according to the U.S. official. However, Trump reserved the final decision for himself. “When it came down to it — and it took longer than we would have liked — ultimately he’s the one that made the decision to give them those weapons systems,” the official said.

Trump made that decision in December 2017, including the missiles as part of a larger aid package. The official announcement did not specifically mention Javelins and was released just prior to Christmas. “We wanted to give them the aid, but we didn’t want it to be a big news story,” said the U.S. official who worked on Ukraine issues.

Experts are divided as to how important the Javelins have been to Ukraine, where the war in the eastern Donbass region has been in a stalemate since the implementation of a formal ceasefire in early 2015.

Ukrainian soldier armed with a Javelin during a military parade in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP) More