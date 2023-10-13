Before and after in photos: New satellite images show destruction in Gaza

New satellite photos are showing imagery of destroyed areas in Gaza, as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

U.S. firm Maxar Technologies published the satellite imagery on Tuesday, which capture moments of large explosions and smoke clouds as Israeli airstrikes continue slamming Gaza.

Several mosques in Gaza have been destroyed, according to the imagery, including Al-Gharbi West Mosque and Al-Sousi Mosque. Both are located in the Shati refugee camp located in northeastern Gaza along the Mediterranean Sea.

Other areas of Gaza have also seen devastation, including the up-scale Rimal neighbourhood that has shopping malls, restaurants and offices belonging to aid groups. The area is also home to Hamas government ministries.

Palestinians inspect the destruction around Ahmed Yassin mosque, which was levelled by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City early on Oct. 9. (Photo by Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images) (MOHAMMED ABED via Getty Images)

Since the Hamas militant group attacked Israel last weekend in a surprise incursion, thousands of people have died on both sides of the war.

Palestinians fled northern Gaza in a mass exodus on Friday, after Israel's military told some one million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the territory. The order comes ahead of an expected ground invasion against Hamas, leaving the U.N. to urge Israel against the directive.

Along with suffering unrelenting air strikes that have levelled many areas of the city, Gaza has been cut off from food, water and medical supplies. It's also under a virtual total power blackout.

"Forget about food, forget about electricity, forget about fuel. The only concern now is just if you'll make it, if you're going to live," Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent, told the Associated Press.

The following graphics show the Maxar Technologies imagery compared with Google satellite photos of Gaza prior to Israel's destructive airstrikes on the city.

Al-Gharbi West Mosque in northwest Gaza

Al-Sousi Mosque near Al-Shati Camp in Gaza

Seaside area in north Gaza

Watan Tower in Gaza