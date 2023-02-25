Bega Cheese Limited Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) last week reported its latest half-year results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. The result was positive overall - although revenues of AU$1.7b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Bega Cheese surprised by delivering a statutory profit of AU$0.024 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Bega Cheese after the latest results.

See our latest analysis for Bega Cheese

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Bega Cheese are now predicting revenues of AU$3.34b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a modest 5.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 663% to AU$0.088. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$3.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.14 in 2023. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a large cut to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

There's been no major changes to the price target of AU$3.98, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast sales and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Bega Cheese, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$5.20 and the most bearish at AU$3.15 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Bega Cheese's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Bega Cheese's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 11% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 22% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Bega Cheese's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Bega Cheese. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$3.98, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Bega Cheese going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Bega Cheese has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.12

    Accent Group Limited's ( ASX:AX1 ) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 9th of March to A$0.12, with investors...

  • We're Keeping An Eye On Vectus Biosystems' (ASX:VBS) Cash Burn Rate

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although...

  • RMA Global First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.006 loss per share (vs AU$0.008 loss in 1H 2022)

    RMA Global ( ASX:RMY ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: AU$8.45m (up 19% from 1H 2022). Net loss...

  • IVE Group's (ASX:IGL) Dividend Will Be Increased To A$0.095

    The board of IVE Group Limited ( ASX:IGL ) has announced that the dividend on 13th of April will be increased to...

  • AML3D First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.014 loss per share (vs AU$0.018 loss in 1H 2022)

    AML3D ( ASX:AL3 ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: AU$146.1k (down 45% from 1H 2022). Net loss...

  • Braves-Red Sox game ends on a clock violation as new MLB rules take center stage

    The game was tied at six with the bases loaded and a full count in the bottom of the ninth.

  • Media drop Dilbert after creator's Black 'hate group' remark

    The creator of the Dilbert comic strip faced a backlash of cancellations Saturday while defending remarks describing people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.” Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments by Dilbert creator Scott Adams as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work. The backlash began following an episode this past week of the YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • ‘I’m only rich because I know when I’m wrong’: George Soros may be right about these 2 buy-rated stocks

    Like any thriving industry, the investing world has its own legends, and their history is usually peppered with defining moments on which their mythical status rests. In George Soros’ case, he will be forever known as "the man who broke the Bank of England” after he pocketed $1 billion in a single day when betting against the British pound. Considered one of the greatest trades ever, Soros was evidently right when making such a bold move back in 1992. But the billionaire investor and philanthrop

  • 11 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best energy dividend stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, its previous performance, and outlook for this year, and go directly to read 5 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In. The energy sector in the US remained stable in 2022 due […]

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks with Explosive Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stock splits don't actually do anything to augment the values of the companies that perform them, but they can make a stock that has reached a particularly bloated price more accessible to the average investor again. 2022 saw its fair share of stock splits from large companies across a range of sectors. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) underwent a 20-for-1 stock split on June 3, 2022.

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 67.1% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Despite disappointing stock market performances, billionaires keep buying these growth stocks like there's no tomorrow.

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for General Electric (GE) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to General Electric (GE) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued financial stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Financial stocks are wavering as chances of recession mount amid expectations that the Federal Reserve […]

  • Diamondback Doubles Asset Sales Target to $1B, Reveals More Midland M&A

    The Permian pure play is selling off midstream assets and upstream leasehold that can’t compete for capital in the company’s portfolio, Diamondback Chairman and CEO Travis Stice told investors.

  • 3 High-Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

    Owning dividend stocks is a great way to generate passive income. While most companies pay dividends quarterly, a few make monthly dividend payments. Three excellent monthly dividend stocks are AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG).

  • Warnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- Wagering on the stock market bounce was always a long shot. Now it looks like a sucker’s bet.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500China Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedMusk's Secret, Secret Master Plan for Tesla Is So ObviousWhile the reemergence of hotter-than-forecast inflation w

  • Stock Investors: Blame Social Security for Friday's Market Drop

    The stock market's performance in 2022 was terrible, and inflation was largely to blame. Higher prices took more money out of consumers' pockets, forcing them to draw down cash reserves built up during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic and weighing on demand. Recently, though, investors have hoped that inflation would continue to ease, and that optimism prompted a big rally in the stock market to begin 2023.