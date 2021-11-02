You Began to Develop Your Unique Behavioral Traits Immediately After You Were Born

NextShark

Kal Penn, most known for his role as Kumar Patel alongside John Cho’s Harold Lee in the hit “Harold and Kumar” film franchise, has come out as gay and announced his recent engagement. It started with NASCAR: In an interview with People, Penn, 44, teased some details about his new book “You Can’t Be Serious,” where he talks about his sexuality, family and his first date with his partner Josh, whom he met while working in the White House under the Obama Administration. “I'm really excited to share our relationship with readers,” Penn said.