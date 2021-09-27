He began livestreaming on Facebook. Then came the ambush, Florida police video shows

There was another attack on law enforcement in Florida, and the latest incident was livestreamed on Facebook.

According to the Orlando Police Department, a man later identified as William D. McClish, 27, set up his phone to show his followers his ambush on Saturday, a little after midnight, in downtown Orlando.

In the newly released video, with music playing in the background, the suspect crouches behind a car, picks up a brick and charges the officer, striking him with it. The officer falls to the ground as a colleague tries to subdue the suspect.

Our #lawenforcement officers have been the target of a second unprovoked attack in the same week. pic.twitter.com/Sd3MfHw6q5 — Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) September 25, 2021

“These unprovoked actions should be a concern for all of our communities,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón tweeted with a snippet of the chilling video.

He added that the officer seen getting hit with the brick suffered a “significant facial injury” and it took four officers to subdue McLish, including one who was bitten and nearly had his “left eye gouged out.”

“Our officers will recover from their injuries, but individuals like this who take premeditated steps to harm law enforcement officers and other human beings must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Rolón said. “We cannot wait for an officer or a citizen to be murdered. Prosecution and proper sentencing will be a deterrent for those who think they will only get a slap on the hand and probation soon after a short time in prison.”

McClish faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with violence.

According to Orange County court records, he is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

Rolón also referenced another unprovoked attack on city officers last Tuesday. Three suspects were arrested after ambushing two police officers, which sparked a gun battle. The officers were not injured in this case.

Earlier this month, two Florida deputies were ambushed during a routine stop in West Melbourne. Dashcam video showed the scene in which multiple shots fired outside a car with a baby inside. One suspect ended up dead and two cops were injured.