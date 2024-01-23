It began as a routine traffic stop. Then an NC bomb squad was called in

What began as a routine traffic stop over an expired tag ended with a man being arrested for possession of pipe bombs and drugs, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s office.

Christopher Wade McDaniel, 45, was arrested and charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations after the items were discovered during the traffic stop.

McDaniel had initially been pulled over in a parking lot of an Exxon gas station at 1215 Long Ferry Road on Jan. 22, by a deputy with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for expired tags.

But the deputy noticed McDaniel acting nervous, according to a press release. McDaniel called for a K-9 officer to respond to the scene who, after arriving, alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.

Upon further search of the vehicle, other deputies, who had arrived on the scene, discovered what appeared to be pipe bombs inside the glove box.

Gas station evacuation, pipe bombs detonated

The search was stopped, everyone moved away from the vehicle, and the Exxon gas station was evacuated. The parking lot was also roped off to keep anyone from entering, the release said.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded and detonated the pipe bombs.

An additional search of the vehicle by the bomb squad for other explosives led to the discovery of some methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, and some ball bearings. The items were turned over to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Search warrants executed

Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office obtained search warrants for McDaniel’s residence and his parent’s residence.

The release said deputies received information that McDaniel was allegedly making the pipe bombs at his parent’s house. But no further explosives or materials were found at the two locations.

McDaniel was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center on $250,000.00 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

