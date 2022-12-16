Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.012

Begbies Traynor Group plc's (LON:BEG) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 5th of May to £0.012, with investors receiving 9.1% more than last year's £0.011. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Begbies Traynor Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 166.7%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 63% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Begbies Traynor Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.022 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.036. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.0% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Begbies Traynor Group Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Begbies Traynor Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 107% per year over the past five years. While EPS is growing rapidly, Begbies Traynor Group paid out a very high 157% of its income as dividends. If earnings continue to grow, this dividend may be sustainable, but we think a payout this high definitely bears watching.

Begbies Traynor Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Begbies Traynor Group will make a great income stock. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Begbies Traynor Group (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Begbies Traynor Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

