Begbies Traynor Group's (LON:BEG) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.024

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of November to £0.024. This takes the dividend yield to 2.5%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Begbies Traynor Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Begbies Traynor Group is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to grow rapidly. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, we would start to get a bit worried, with the payout ratio possibly reaching 225%.

Begbies Traynor Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was £0.012, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.035. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Earnings per share has been sinking by 25% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Begbies Traynor Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Begbies Traynor Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

