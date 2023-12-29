Begin 2024 with a First Day Hike at one of Kansas' state parks this New Year's Day

Whether it's to walk off the effects of celebrations from the night before or to get 2024 started off on the right foot, Kansans can take part in First Day Hikes are offered across the state on New Year's Day.

The national First Day Hikes program, which has origins going back at least to 1992, is a program sponsored by America's State Parks with the goal of offering individuals and families a chance to begin the year enjoying the outdoors at state parks across the nation.

Kansas State Parks is offering First Day Hikes in more than 20 parks, with several near or within a short driving distance from major cities across the state, including Hutchinson and Salina.

What to expect during a First Day Hike in Kansas State Parks

Designed to bring in people of all ages including children and families, First Day Hikes in Kansas are easy to moderate difficulty, and most are no more than 2 or 3 miles with many even shorter than that.

The Kansas State Park First Day Hikes website said that staff recommends coming prepared to the hikes, bringing suggested items such as water, snacks, weather appropriate clothing for a colder hike, binoculars, a hiking stick and a camera.

Another recommendation for the day is a pair of hiking shoes, but for those coming to the nearest hike to Salina, only 30 miles away at Kanopolis State Park, that isn't necessarily mandatory attire.

"You won't need to have hiking boots to do that trail," said Wendy Bowles, a conservation worker at the park.

The Kanopolis State Park First Day Hike begins at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 1 from the park's main office, 200 Horsethief Road in Marquette, and will see visitors taking a nice journey on the 2-mile long Split Boulder Trail, which Bowles said is a medium difficulty trail without obstacles and with little change in elevation.

"Tennis shoes are fine (for that trek)," Bowles said. "Closed-toe (shoes are definitely a must)."

According to Bowles, the park's manager, Jason Sunderland will guide the hike at Kanopolis and visitors can expect to see deer, birds, some eagle nests and the unique rock structures that give Split Boulder Trail its name.

"They're pretty big rocks that look like they've been broken in half," Bowles said. "They're large, naturally occurring, sandstone concretions."

Join a First Day Hike happening across Kansas State Parks

Those in Hutchinson have one of the First Day Hikes happening right in their own backyard, departing at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 from the trailhead parking lot at Sand Hills State Park, 4207 E. 56th Ave.

The Sand Hills hike will be along the 2-mile Prairie Trail with the possibility of seeing animals including deer, bald eagles, foxes, bobcats, meadowlarks and more.

All of the First Day Hikes take place at various times throughout the day, depending on where they are located across the state.

For a complete list of state parks taking part in the 2024 First Day Hikes program, visit the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks website. If hikes need to be canceled for any reason, each park will post information on its respective Facebook page.

To access the parks, a vehicle permit is required in most cases, which can be purchased at the park office for $5 for the day. Additionally, parks are encouraging visitors to bring a nonperishable food item to donate. Pets are allowed to join their humans on the hikes but must be kept on a leash.

Finally, most parks will have a limited number of First Day Hike T-shirts available for participants on a first-come, first-served basis, so hikers are encouraged to get there early.

