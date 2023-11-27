Work to begin on winterized tent camp in Brighton Park despite resident pushback

TechCrunch

EMotorad, an Indian startup manufacturing electric bikes, raised $20 million in a Series B round as it aims to disrupt China's market domination and expand its presence in global markets. The three-year-old startup has raised more than $22.5 million in total funding, with Singapore's Panthera Growth Partners leading the latest round, along with participation from Alteria Capital, xto10x Technologies, and Green Frontier Capital — the startup's existing investor. The demand for e-bikes is growing in markets beyond China and India as people seek to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, ease traffic congestion on the roads and find alternative transportation options that do not require rigorous physical activity throughout their daily commute.