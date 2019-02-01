Your Guide to Lunar & Solar Eclipses in 2019 and How They’ll Affect Your Life

Each month, we can depend on the moon’s consistent cycle: The velvety darkness of the new moon, the vivid illumination of the full moon, and all the phases in between. But every so often, the moon’s orbit creates a powerful alignment with the sun, forming a potent lunation known as an eclipse.
Eclipses are dynamic cosmic occurrences that activate the lunar nodes. Simply put, the moon glides across an elliptical that is constantly rotating around the zodiac. The highest and lowest points of this orbit correspond with the lunar nodes, which appear in our birth charts as south and north nodes. The south and north nodes, often referred to as the “Nodes of Fate,” symbolize our past and future — our karmic pathway. Accordingly, eclipses activate these nodes within our birth charts, illuminating our destiny. So, yeah, eclipses are a pretty big deal.
But even though eclipses are major, they’re actually not that rare. In fact, each year, there are between three and seven eclipses and they often occur in clusters. An eclipse series began on July 12, 2018 and will continue through 2020 that will be electrifying the Cancer-Capricorn axis, shifting our public perception of safety (symbolized by Cancer) and authority (represented by Capricorn) — sounds about right, doesn’t it?
The Cancer-Capricorn eclipses continue this summer, with a solar eclipse in Cancer on July 2, 2019 and lunar eclipse in Capricorn on July 16, 2019. The final eclipse on this axis will occur on July 5, 2020, when a total lunar eclipse at 13 degrees Capricorn concludes this two-year cycle.
What is the difference between a solar and lunar eclipse?
There are two types of eclipses: solar and lunar. Solar eclipses occur during the new moon phase when the sun and moon are positioned at the exact same degree within the same zodiac sign. In this configuration, the moon passes between the sun and earth, temporarily obscuring the sun. If this occurs during daylight (as it did in August 2017, during the “Great American Eclipse”) the result is breathtaking: For several moments, the sun is completely obscured by moon’s silhouette.
Lunar eclipses, on the other hand, correspond with the full moon phase. But, unlike a normal full moon that reflects the sun’s illumination, during a lunar eclipse, the moon emanates the Earth’s shadow (known as the umbra). With Earth perfectly wedged between the sun and moon, the moon exudes a tawny red tone — this distinctive hue is why it is often referred to as a “Blood Moon.”
What are the dates of all the eclipses in 2019?
According to Time and Date, eclipses will occur the following dates:
- Saturday, January 5: Partial solar eclipse
- Sunday, January 20: Total lunar eclipse
- Tuesday, July 2: Total solar eclipse (not visible from North America)
- Thursday, July 6: Partial lunar eclipse
- Monday, November 11: Transit of Mercury (in which Mercury passes directly between Earth and the sun)
- Thursday, December 26: Annular solar eclipse (not visible from North America)
What kinds of energetic shifts do eclipses signify?
These dynamic lunar phenomena were feared by our ancient ancestors. Early human civilizations built their societies around season changes and annual movements of the sun, so when an eclipse occurred, they believed that the natural order had been compromised. To them, eclipses were a harbinger of danger — quite specifically, the apocalypse. Although we no longer connect these lunations to end days, astrologically speaking, eclipses are still a very big deal.
Just as new moons are linked to beginnings and full moons are tied to culminations, eclipses serve as celestial checkpoints. An eclipse is a high-octane lunation that helps illuminate our karmic path, but just as these cosmic events can be visually striking, eclipses can be a bit dramatic. Astrologically speaking, eclipses speed up time: They open new doors by slamming others shut, so we often find abrupt and sudden shifts occurring during eclipses. Though the shifts can be jarring, eclipses help us by speeding up the inevitable.
So, if you’ve been dragging your feet, eclipses will be sure to give you that extra push (or shove) needed to take action. While the results of eclipses can be shocking, remember that these lunations simply expedite the inevitable — these events were going to happen eventually.
Remember that endings are hard, but everything is cyclical: a culmination always occurs on the edge of a beginning.
Solar eclipses, which will occur in 2019 on July 2 and December 26, correspond with new beginnings and unexpected opportunities. However, since the sun (which symbolizes our external experience) is obscured by the moon (representing our emotional inner-world during this lunation, solar eclipse events often first begin internally. For many people, solar eclipses are when we realize we need more than what we’re currently receiving. They're a time to send cosmic invitations to the universe and to welcome abundance.
Lunar eclipses, on the other hand, help us realize the external implications of these shifts. It is often during a lunar eclipse that we become aware of the influence of others. As the moon emits a mystifying umber tone, it allows us to be people under a different light. This shift in perspective is critical, though you may not always like what you see. During lunar eclipses, we are encouraged to let go of whatever is no longer serving the soul. This is the time to release, purge, and say goodbye. In 2019, our next lunar eclipse will occur on July 16, when the moon in Capricorn aligns perfectly with the sun in Cancer at 24 degrees. Remember, cosmic warriors, endings are hard, but everything is cyclical: a culmination always occurs on the edge of a beginning.
What do these eclipses mean for me?
OK, so what does this all actually mean? Interestingly, the Cancer-Capricorn eclipses will impact everyone differently based on their personal birth chart.
When astrologers discuss these lunations, we refer to the ways in which they impact a chart as an “eclipse story.” These narratives unfold over the series of eclipse (approximately two years). Accordingly, the partial solar eclipse in Cancer on July 12, 2018 was a big deal because it was the first lunation in a brand new series. In other words, it marked the very first chapter of a new karmic story. Think back to what occurred in your life at this time and consider the major players, conflicts, and the location.
Now, consider the same questions about the next lunation that touched down on January 5, 2019. Did these narratives continue to unfold? Take a moment to consider the theme of this eclipse series — it will carry you all the way through July 2020.
It takes approximately nine years for the lunar nodes (which trigger eclipses) to orbit the zodiac, so the last time we experienced eclipses on the Cancer-Capricorn axis was 2009 through 2011. In fact, the eclipse on July 12, 2018, is directly connected to an eclipse that occurred on July 11, 2010. Think back to that time — it may provide clues as to how this upcoming eclipse series will impact you.
Pay close attention to what is occurring in your life at this time — you can be sure to anticipate some major pivots over the next two years.
Everyone will be impacted by these eclipses, though some charts will be electrified more than others. Take a look at your birth chart: If your lunar nodes are in Cancer-Capricorn or Aries-Libra, buckle up. This next year and a half will be wild. By 2020, everything will be different — and don’t worry, it will be for the better.
If your nodes are not in these signs, you’re still not off the hook: Planets are also activated by the eclipses. Planets in cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) will be activated by the Cancer-Capricorn eclipses. Whether this placement is your sun, moon, or something else, you will feel the shifts from these potent lunations.
Whether or not the upcoming eclipses of 2019 will make a direct hit on your birth chart, eclipses are a powerful, impactful, and significant time for everyone. The best way to embrace these celestial moments? Expect the unexpected, and accept the unknown. Remember, celestial darlings, although our vantage is limited to our current realities, we know the horizon extends past our vision. Life is a journey — enjoy the ride.
