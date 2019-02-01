Each month, we can depend on the moon’s consistent cycle: The velvety darkness of the new moon, the vivid illumination of the full moon, and all the phases in between. But every so often, the moon’s orbit creates a powerful alignment with the sun, forming a potent lunation known as an eclipse.

Eclipses are dynamic cosmic occurrences that activate the lunar nodes. Simply put, the moon glides across an elliptical that is constantly rotating around the zodiac. The highest and lowest points of this orbit correspond with the lunar nodes, which appear in our birth charts as south and north nodes. The south and north nodes, often referred to as the “Nodes of Fate,” symbolize our past and future — our karmic pathway. Accordingly, eclipses activate these nodes within our birth charts, illuminating our destiny. So, yeah, eclipses are a pretty big deal.

But even though eclipses are major, they’re actually not that rare. In fact, each year, there are between three and seven eclipses and they often occur in clusters. An eclipse series began on July 12, 2018 and will continue through 2020 that will be electrifying the Cancer-Capricorn axis, shifting our public perception of safety (symbolized by Cancer) and authority (represented by Capricorn) — sounds about right, doesn’t it?

The Cancer-Capricorn eclipses continue this summer, with a solar eclipse in Cancer on July 2, 2019 and lunar eclipse in Capricorn on July 16, 2019. The final eclipse on this axis will occur on July 5, 2020, when a total lunar eclipse at 13 degrees Capricorn concludes this two-year cycle.

Your Guide to Lunar & Solar Eclipses in 2019 and How They’ll Affect Your Life Getty Images More

What is the difference between a solar and lunar eclipse?

There are two types of eclipses: solar and lunar. Solar eclipses occur during the new moon phase when the sun and moon are positioned at the exact same degree within the same zodiac sign. In this configuration, the moon passes between the sun and earth, temporarily obscuring the sun. If this occurs during daylight (as it did in August 2017, during the “Great American Eclipse”) the result is breathtaking: For several moments, the sun is completely obscured by moon’s silhouette.

Lunar eclipses, on the other hand, correspond with the full moon phase. But, unlike a normal full moon that reflects the sun’s illumination, during a lunar eclipse, the moon emanates the Earth’s shadow (known as the umbra). With Earth perfectly wedged between the sun and moon, the moon exudes a tawny red tone — this distinctive hue is why it is often referred to as a “Blood Moon.”

What are the dates of all the eclipses in 2019?

According to Time and Date, eclipses will occur the following dates:

Saturday, January 5: Partial solar eclipse

Sunday, January 20: Total lunar eclipse

Tuesday, July 2: Total solar eclipse (not visible from North America)

Thursday, July 6: Partial lunar eclipse

Monday, November 11: Transit of Mercury (in which Mercury passes directly between Earth and the sun)

Thursday, December 26: Annular solar eclipse (not visible from North America)

What kinds of energetic shifts do eclipses signify?

These dynamic lunar phenomena were feared by our ancient ancestors. Early human civilizations built their societies around season changes and annual movements of the sun, so when an eclipse occurred, they believed that the natural order had been compromised. To them, eclipses were a harbinger of danger — quite specifically, the apocalypse. Although we no longer connect these lunations to end days, astrologically speaking, eclipses are still a very big deal.

Just as new moons are linked to beginnings and full moons are tied to culminations, eclipses serve as celestial checkpoints. An eclipse is a high-octane lunation that helps illuminate our karmic path, but just as these cosmic events can be visually striking, eclipses can be a bit dramatic. Astrologically speaking, eclipses speed up time: They open new doors by slamming others shut, so we often find abrupt and sudden shifts occurring during eclipses. Though the shifts can be jarring, eclipses help us by speeding up the inevitable.

So, if you’ve been dragging your feet, eclipses will be sure to give you that extra push (or shove) needed to take action. While the results of eclipses can be shocking, remember that these lunations simply expedite the inevitable — these events were going to happen eventually.