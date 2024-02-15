Beginner’s luck led first-time lottery player to huge win. ‘Didn’t think it was real’

Some beginner’s luck helped a first-time Michigan lottery player win a huge prize.

With his parents helping him out, the 21-year-old learned he had won $500,000.

“I had never played the Lottery before, but I’ve seen my mom purchase tickets now and again, so I decided to buy one while I was at the store,” he told Michigan Lottery officials. “I didn’t know how to play the game, so I took the ticket home and had my parents walk me through it.”

He and his parents were in shock.

“When we revealed the $500,000 prize, we didn’t think it was real,” he told lottery officials.

The man from Livingston County celebrated his 21st birthday by claiming his prize.

“When they confirmed it really was a $500,000 winner, we were in disbelief. I knew right then that this money was about to change my life,” he told lottery officials.

He plans to use his winnings to study abroad, pay his tuition and save, according to lottery officials.

Livingston County is about 55 miles northwest of Detroit.

