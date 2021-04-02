A beginner's guide to broadband internet, the most popular type of internet in the US

Dave Johnson
·5 min read
High speed internet
Broadband is the most popular type of internet access around. Getty Images

  • Broadband internet is another name for high-speed internet service, usually defined as 25Mbps or faster.

  • There are four major types of broadband internet: cable, DSL, fiber, and satellite.

  • The average broadband speed in the US is 124Mbps, but DSL is much slower at about 35Mbps, and fiber is the fastest at 1,000Mbps.

  • Visit Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories.

Simply put, broadband is any high-speed internet service. Broadband is the most common kind of internet service available, and that's been true in most populated regions of the US for a couple of decades.

If you're reading this, there's an extremely good chance that you're using broadband internet.

Broadband internet, explained

Prior to the widespread availability of broadband, most internet was delivered to residential homes via dial-up service - the same technology used for telephone calls. This meant that picking up the phone would turn off your internet access, and internet speeds were pathetically slow - about 0.056 megabits per second (Mbps).

These days, nearly every home in the US uses broadband. And in contrast to dial-up, the average broadband speed in the US is about 124Mbps, according to DecisionData.org - that's about 2,200 times faster.

Router on laptop keyboard
Broadband speeds vary depending upon your location, service provider, and service plan. deepblue4you/Getty Images

While the average broadband speed is 124Mbps, actual broadband speeds vary dramatically depending upon where you live, your service provider, and your actual broadband service plan. Since 2015, the Federal Communications Commission has defined broadband as any service that delivers at least 25Mbps download speed and 3Mbps upload speed, though broadband can also reach "gigabit" speeds - 1,000Mbps.

Broadband isn't the same thing as Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi is the wireless network that broadcasts internet signals around your home or office. "Broadband" describes the type and speed of those signals, which are delivered to your home and then passed through a router. The router can then send the internet to your computer and other devices via Ethernet cable or wirelessly via Wi-Fi.

The four major types of broadband internet

There are four major kinds of broadband service. Not only do they use fundamentally different technologies to get the data to your door, but they vary by speed and price. Here is a brief overview of each:

Cable

Coax Cable modem
Broadband cable internet uses a coaxial cable to transmit internet signals. unkas_photo/Getty Images

Broadband cable internet uses the same coaxial cable that brings cable TV into your home; it's become a popular form of broadband because it lets consumers use the same company for their television and internet access.

Cable is fairly fast, usually able to reach speeds as high as 500Mbps (depending upon the service plan you choose). Cable's bandwidth is shared among everyone in a service area, though, so you might find it slows down in the evening when everyone is at home and streaming video.

DSL

A laptop and router
DSL isn't as fast as other broadband types, but is still better than dial-up. Jens Domschky/Getty Images

Digital subscriber line (DSL) uses phone lines to send and receive data and is championed by traditional phone service providers to leverage their infrastructure.

It's relatively slow, especially compared to cable, generally limited to about 5Mbps to 35Mbps. But in rural areas, it's often the most available option.

Fiber

Fiber internet line
A fiber optic technician splices together fiber optic cables for house connections. Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images

As the name suggests, fiber uses fiber optic cables to transmit data using light rather than electricity.

It's generally the fastest residential internet you can buy, topping out at 1,000 Mbps (which is referred to as a "gigabit" service). Like cable, fiber shares bandwidth across groups of customers but carries so much data that customers should never notice a slowdown.

Fiber isn't available in many areas but is slowly spreading to new cities.

Satellite

Starlink Satellite Internet
Starlink Internet communication satellites seen in the night sky. Yuri Smityuk\TASS via Getty Images

Satellite internet isn't common because it's typically the most expensive service per megabit, offering the lowest overall value. It's most often used in rural regions that are poorly serviced by DSL, cable, and fiber.

The economics of broadband satellites might be changing, though, as SpaceX deploys its Starlink constellation of broadband internet satellites. While still being deployed and operating in a limited beta capacity, Starlink costs $99 per month and is expected to eventually offer download speeds of 300Mbps.

Related Article Module: SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites could make astronomy on Earth 'impossible' and create a space-junk nightmare, some scientists warn

However Starlink has also proved controversial, as its satellites are clearly visible from Earth, attracting complaints from scientists and environmentalists about light pollution and space junk.

'Why isn't my internet working?': How to identify why you can't connect to the internet and troubleshoot accordinglyHow to boost your internet speed at home in 8 ways, and make sure you're not being overcharged for low speeds'What is a good internet speed?': The internet speeds you should aim for, based on how you use the internetHow to use a Google speed test to check how fast your internet speed is

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • If You Get an Email From the IRS With These 3 Words, Don't Click on It

    If you've already filed your tax return, despite the deadline being delayed, we commend you. And we also imagine you're probably checking your bank account nonstop to see if you've gotten your refund. According to the IRS, you should get your refund within 21 days of filing your taxes, so if you find yourself waiting longer, you might be concerned. There are many reasons for a delayed refund check, the IRS says on its website—maybe your return is incomplete, it includes errors, or it needs further review. But if you're eagerly awaiting your refund, the IRS is now warning you not to fall victim to an email scam that's become rampant. Read on to learn which email from the "IRS" you shouldn't open, and for more government boosts in the future, check out This Is How Your Fourth Stimulus Check Would Be Different From the Others. If you get an email, purportedly from the IRS, with the subject line "Tax Refund Payment," don't click on any links inside. On Mar. 30, the IRS released a statement warning of an IRS-impersonation scam. According to the agency, if you're waiting for your refund, you should be on the lookout for emails with the IRS logo and varying subject lines that contain the words "tax refund payment"—two of them being simply "Tax Refund Payment" or "Recalculation of your tax refund payment."These emails are prompting people to click a link and submit a form, claiming they could receive their refund by completing the email's instructions.And for another scam going around lately, If You Get This Message From Pfizer, Don't Respond, Officials Say. The fraudulent website requests your personal taxpayer information. Unfortunately, the form is just an attempt for scammers to get your information. The IRS warns that the "phishing website"—the one you're redirected to if you follow the email's instructions—asks for personal information like your social security number, driver's license number, and electronic filing information.Other personal details requested in the scam are your first and last name, date of birth, prior year annual gross income, current address, and your electronic filing pin.And for more scams to avoid, check out If You See This Message on Your Roku, Report It Immediately, Experts Say. The scam appears to be targeting college students and professors. While anyone is susceptible to the scam, it "appears to primarily target educational institutions, including students and staff who have '.edu' email addresses," the IRS says.Complaints sent to the IRS' phising@irs.gov account in recent weeks have been from college students "from both public and private, profit and non-profit institutions," the warning notice explains.And for more helpful tips sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. If you've mistakenly fallen for the scam, here's what you need to do. If you've accidentally fallen for the scam and revealed your personal details on that phishing website, the IRS urges you to promptly obtain an Identity Protection PIN. "This is a voluntary opt-in program. An IP PIN is a six-digit number that helps prevent identity thieves from filing fraudulent tax returns in the victim's name," the IRS says.Additionally, if you do happen to obtain this fraudulent email, you can report it to the IRS. To do so, just save the email with the "save as" button and send it as an attachment to phishing@irs.gov. Both the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) and IRS Criminal Investigation are aware of the scam.If you have yet to be fooled by this email and are awaiting a tax refund, the IRS says the best thing to do is simply check the IRS.gov website and follow the prompt that reads: Where's My Refund?And if you've not yet filed your taxes, but are anticipating a COVID-relief check, check out If You're Waiting on a Stimulus Check, Read This Before Filing Your Taxes.

  • Egypt could seek up to $1 billion in compensation for helping the Ever Given out of the Suez Canal

    Egypt may try to collect compensation for the time, equipment, and effort that went into freeing the boat, but it is not clear who will foot the bill.

  • Suez blockage may lead to large reinsurance claims, broker Willis Re says

    The blockage of the Suez Canal is likely to lead to large reinsurance claims, adding to upward pressure on marine reinsurance rates, James Vickers, chair of reinsurance broker Willis Re International, told Reuters. The incident and its impact on hundreds of ships delayed in the canal would be a "large loss" for insurance market Lloyd's of London, its chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said this week, while Fitch Ratings said global reinsurers were likely to face hundreds of millions of euros of claims.

  • Minimum wage rises for two million workers

    Most low-paid workers will receive a pay rise, but those on furlough will miss out.

  • The FDA Just Issued a New Urgent Warning About This Bottled Water

    There are plenty of drink and food products lining grocery store shelves and sold online that you know might not be the best for you, but sometimes, items that pose truly serious safety issues and health concerns are recalled. Once that happens, those products are pulled from shelves, warnings are posted, and they aren't supposed to still be available for us to accidentally purchase. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now warning that one brand of bottled water is still being sold by some retailers after being recalled. Read on to make sure you don't buy this brand of water, and for more recent recalls, If You're Eating This for Breakfast, Stop Immediately, FDA Says. The FDA sent a warning that Real Water is still being sold online after being recalled. Real Water, which was recently recalled due a potential link to liver disease, is "still being offered for sale through online retailers," the FDA warned on March 31. The agency also said that "a number of distributors had not received notification directly from the firm about the recall." On top of that, as of March 31, Real Water Inc. was "still promoting the product via social media.""The agency is working to locate any remaining products to ensure they are no longer available to consumers," the FDA said in their statement. "The FDA will continue to monitor this situation closely and follow up with retailers as we become aware of recalled products being offered for sale." And for more warnings that could affect you, The FDA Just Issued a New Warning About These OTC Pain Meds. Real Water issued a voluntary recall on their bottled water on March 24. Real Water Inc. voluntarily recalled all sizes of their alkaline bottled water, and their concentrate, on March 24 as a result of an investigation from the FDA. The company even said in its announcement that "distributors have been notified of the recall and instructed to immediately remove recalled products from all store shelves, distribution, and other inventories to ensure they are no longer available for sale or consumption." And for more up-to-date health news, sign up for our daily newsletter. The FDA believes there's a link between the bottled water and several cases of liver disease. Real Water has potentially been linked to multiple cases of non-viral hepatitis, inflammation of the liver that can lead to cirrhosis on the liver, liver cancer, liver failure, and even death. On March 16, the FDA sent out a warning about Real Water after learning of five cases of non-viral hepatitis in infants and young children in Nevada in November, resulting in acute liver failure."All patients were reported to have consumed 'Real Water' brand alkaline water. The consumption of 'Real Water' brand alkaline water is the only common link identified between all of these cases to date," the FDA noted.Adults in the households with these children who also drank Real Water reportedly experienced symptoms as well, but they were less severe, according to the FDA.And for more factors that can affect your liver, If You're Taking Tylenol With This, Your Liver Is in Danger, Experts Say. Multiple consumers have now filed lawsuits against Real Water. Several people are now suing Real Water Inc. for health problems they say occurred after drinking the company's water, according to reports from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. In one lawsuit, Emely and Christopher Brian Wren say both they and their son, Christopher Noah Wren, who's two years old, got sick while their daughter, who avoided drinking Real Water, did not. A different group of five people from Las Vegas, including one man who underwent a liver transplant, also filed a joint lawsuit against the company.In a video statement Real Water Inc. posted on March 23, President Brent A. Jones said, "We'd like to express our deepest concern over the events that led to the [FDA] inquiry. We started Real Water over 13 years ago with the intention to provide a healthy product that benefits and elevates people's lifestyles. We are deeply saddened to learn that anything otherwise could be the result." And for more dangerous items you may have at home, If You Have These Seasonings at Home, Get Rid of Them, USDA Says.

  • Britain has matched just two of the EU’s 13 bans of harmful chemicals since Brexit

    Plans to introduce tougher protections for the environment after Brexit have fallen by the wayside, with Britain matching just two of the EU’s 13 bans of harmful chemicals since the end of the transition period, a coalition of green groups warns today. Despite assurances from Brexiteers that the UK would have more stringent environmental rules after it left the EU, Britain will actually have looser regulations on the use of microplastics, lead in PVC windows and rubber pellets on astroturf pitches, which are thought to be carcinogenic. Greener UK, a coalition of groups including the National Trust, RSPB, WWF and the Marine Conservation Society, said the UK was now in the “slow lane” on regulating harmful substances, and warned that Britain’s new chemicals regulator was underfunded and understaffed. Last month ministers published the first restrictions to be introduced by the new domestic regulator, UK REACH. The body said it will ban the use of lead in ammunition and some harmful chemicals in tattoo ink, but has no plans to restrict a variety of other substances that are already being targeted by its European counterpart. EU restrictions on the use of harmful microplastics is expected to reduce their usage by up to 90 per cent. The UK’s equivalent restrictions reduce their use by just ten per cent. Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson’s fiancee, has campaigned for tighter restrictions on the use of microplastics in her former role as an adviser at the environmental charity Oceana. The EU is also soon to introduce new controls on rubber pellets used on astroturf pitches, which are said to put football players at increased risk of cancer.

  • Rebels kill police guard of pro-India politician in Kashmir

    Rebels fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir on Thursday fatally shot a policeman guarding the home of a local politician in India’s ruling party, police said. Militants opened fire after storming the house belonging to Mohammed Anwar Khan in the region’s main city of Srinagar, senior police officer Vijay Kumar told reporters. Bharatiya Janata Party said the politician was unhurt and condemned the “brutal” attack.

  • Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi charged with violating secrets law

    Myanmar's ousted leader is charged with breaking an official secrets law which carries a heavy jail term.

  • Second time’s a charm? Grocery chain announces new plans for a Durham store.

    The new grocery store will be at the Marketplace at Ellis Crossing shopping center near RTP.

  • Fans finally returning to Fenway for Red Sox home opener

    After a delay, Red Sox fans are returning to Fenway Park for the team's home opener.

  • WHO's Kluge says European COVID-19 vaccine campaign is 'unacceptably slow'

    Europe's rollout of vaccinations against COVID-19 is "unacceptably slow," the World Health Organization's European head said on Thursday, raising concern that delays in giving shots could prolong the pandemic as cases of variants spread. Only 10% of the region's population have received one vaccine dose, and 4% have completed a full course, Hans Kluge said. "The rollout of these vaccines is unacceptably slow," he said in a statement.

  • Ben Shapiro said long lines at polling places aren't a sign of voter suppression, comparing them to Disneyland queues

    The conservative radio host was defending Georgia's new election law, which Democrats say targets minorities and amounts to voter suppression.

  • John Boehner says in forthcoming memoir that in 2010 a Republican could be a 'total moron' and still be elected in the midterms

    Advice to new GOP lawmakers went "through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn't have brains that got in the way," Boehner wrote.

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Wanted to Become a Cop’ Is Killed by Chicago Police

    GoFundMeThe death of a 13-year-old boy, who dreamed of joining the police but was gunned down by a cop in an “armed confrontation” this week, has horrified the crime-weary city of Chicago, prompting demands for answers from the mayor down.The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that Adam Toledo died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Monday. His death, which occurred after a confrontation with Chicago police in Little Village, has been classified as a homicide.The boy’s family, community leaders, and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are demanding police release the body-camera videos of the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been put on desk duty for at least 30 days pending an investigation.“Adam was a seventh-grade student at [Gary Elementary] School, enjoyed sports, and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” the Toledo family said in a Friday statement.Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’The family said Adam was killed “due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer” and they would “seek justice for this reprehensible crime.” The added that they were only notified of Adam’s death two days after he was killed.“We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that Toledo Family will find out the truth of what happened to Adam.”Police said the incident began at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to a call of “multiple shots fired in the 200 block of S. Sawyer.” When they arrived, they found two males—later identified as Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr. —“in a nearby alley” and at least one was armed. Police said the armed person ran from the scene, prompting officers to start a foot pursuit that ended in an “armed confrontation.”“The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “A weapon was recovered and the offender was pronounced deceased on scene.”Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021 Police said Roman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer. According to court records, Roman pleaded guilty in 2019 to possessing an illegal gun and was sentenced to probation.In a Thursday interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the teenager’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, said she last saw her son the day before the shooting when they attended a memorial service for a relative. She said she didn’t know what prompted the incident and she “just wants answers about what really happened.”“I haven’t heard from cops since yesterday when they knocked on my door,” she said on Thursday.The mother-of-four said her son was “always happy,” loved animals, and had a dream of joining the police.“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up,” Toledo said. “And next thing you know, a cop took his life.”Monday’s tragic shooting comes as Chicago battles a siege of homicides and shootings. According to the Chicago Tribune, 134 people have been killed this year alone, which is higher than the same period in 2020. Last year had already been the worst year for gun-related homicides on record, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.Amid outrage of Toledo’s death, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown released a statement on Thursday, calling it a “tragedy” and insisting he adamantly wanted to release body-cam footage.“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile.”The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. On Thursday, however, COPA released a statement saying the bodycam footage can’t be released without a court order because of the Juvenile Court Act, which prohibits them sharing videos of minor victims.They said they’re “making every effort and researching all legal avenues that will allow for the public release of all video materials,” noting they are in contact with the Toledo family and will allow them to review all the footage.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to urge for the release of the footage, adding that she “can only imagine the incredible pain this boy’s parents are experiencing at this moment.”“Because his family and the public will undoubtedly have many questions, we must release any relevant videos as soon as possible,” Lightfoot said, noting that it is among “the most complex cases that COPA investigates” and “transparency and speed are crucial.”“We must ask ourselves how our social safety net failed this boy leading to the tragic events in the early hours of Monday morning,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 7 Texas officers fired in the death of 26-year-old Marvin Scott

    A probe is underway into the in-custody death of a man with mental issues being held for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Seven sheriff’s officers in Collin County, Texas linked to a Black man’s death in custody last month were fired Thursday. Marvin D. Scott III, 26, died after being restrained while being held on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge on March 14.

  • A female suicide bomber activated her explosive belt while holding her baby, killing both, Tunisian government says

    The horrific event took place during counter-terrorism operations in the Kasserine area of Tunisia, according to the country's interior ministry.

  • Hunter Biden Acknowledges Compromising Laptop ‘Absolutely’ May Belong to Him

    Hunter Biden acknowledged recently that a laptop left at a Delaware computer-repair shop in 2019 filled with compromising information “absolutely” could be his. “I really don’t know what the answer is, that’s the truthful answer,” he said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning set to air this weekend. “I have no idea.” “Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me,” he added. The acknowledgment comes months after the New York Post first reported on the emails, which suggest Hunter Biden may have made an introduction between his father, then–vice president Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian adviser to Burisma Holdings in 2015. The emails purportedly show that Hunter Biden made the introduction less than a year before his father pushed Ukranian officials to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company. The documents, which Rudy Giuliani, then on the legal team of President Trump, gave to the paper, were reportedly recovered from a laptop computer that was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019 but never retrieved. It was seized by the FBI months later. A senior federal law enforcement official told Fox News in October that the emails are “authentic,” while officials at the FBI and the Justice Department agreed with then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s comments that the laptop is “not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.” According to the New York Post, other emails on the laptop featured Hunter Biden exploring potential business deals with China’s largest private energy company. He called one such deal “interesting for me and my family.” The laptop also reportedly held personal photos and recordings, including a video that purportedly shows Hunter Biden using drugs and engaging in sexual activity. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans concluded their investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings in September, finding that the Obama administration had ignored “glaring warning signs” when the younger Biden joined the board of Burisma. The board position “created an immediate potential conflict of interest” because his father, who was vice president at the time, was involved in U.S. policy toward Ukraine, the report said. However, both President Biden and his son have denied any wrongdoing.

  • Sachin Tendulkar: India cricket legend in hospital with Covid-19

    Sachin Tendulkar says he is in hospital "as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice".

  • Australia: Geologist beaten up by 'angriest octopus' on beach

    In a video, the octopus can be seen in shallow waters lashing out at geologist Lance Karlson.

  • Officials: Elementary teacher solicited sex with 2-year-old

    A Florida elementary school teacher is facing charges alleging he solicited online to have sex with a 2-year-old and traveled to meet the child. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Xavier Donte Alexander, 28, was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex. Alexander is a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites.