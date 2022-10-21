'New beginning' with challenges ahead for eight graduates

Oct. 21—WILKES-BARRE — Eight people who likely would have been sentenced to probation or prison for drug possession and various related offenses were honored Friday for successfully participating in Luzerne County's Drug Treatment Court.

Beginning in 2006, the alternative sentencing court has graduated 258 participants, which includes 10 military veterans, while 74 have earned their high school diploma or GED. Participants can avoid incarceration by staying drug free for a year and complete an intensive treatment program, which includes a set amount of community service hours.

Criminal charges are dismissed for those who successfully complete the program.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., who oversees the treatment court program, began the ceremony by thanking those who are involved in treatment court, describing them as dedicated professionals with a mission to help others.

Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay, who has a distinguished law enforcement career of 33 years, was the featured speaker.

Coffay told the estimated 70 people who gathered Friday that the city's police department responds to approximately 4,000 service calls per month with a large percentage involving drugs and/or alcohol. Coffay, who spent 12 years working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, said treatment court helps communities as successful participants won't turn to commit criminal acts.

"Be confident of your abilities to continue," Coffay said.

Sklarosky and Coffay mirrored each other telling the eight graduates today is their new beginning as they face challenges ahead.

Treatment Court has helped saved money as the average cost of a treatment court participate is $12 per day while it cost $94 per day for one inmate at the county correctional facility. Since its inception in 2006, more than $10.2 million has been saved in prison costs alone, according to statistics supplied by the county's treatment court.

Danielle T. Goldowski, treatment court coordinator, said the primary goal of the program is to have each participant live a drug-free and productive life.