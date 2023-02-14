Is this the beginning of the end for Ford in Europe?

Elevated view of the Ford Motors car factory on the River Thames at Dagenham, London, on December 7th, 1960 - Getty Images

As usual with Ford, good news is followed by bad and after last December’s announcement of the redirection for the company into an electric future, two months later it delivered a Valentine’s Day gift to its European workforce (or stakeholders, as staff are cloyingly described these days) consisting of the news that within three years there will be a lot more spare seats in the canteens at its facilities in Cologne in Germany and Dunton in Essex.

Precisely 3,800 empty seats in fact, as the US giant lays off screeds of apparently unrequired development engineers, including 1,700 in Germany along with 600 admin functions in back-office roles such as marketing and sales.

Dunton will suffer about 300 losses in admin functions, which is about one fifth of its total UK staff. There will also be 1,000 engineering job layoffs – trades unions and German workers’ councils had been expecting total layoffs to be only about 2,500.

UK government slow to react

Timed officially at 08.30 this morning, most of the press knew this dire announcement was on the way. Nor did you have to be a long-time Kremlin watcher to see it coming since it was strongly telegraphed by Jim Farley, Ford’s CEO on an earnings call at the beginning of the month when he said the company would have to be “aggressive” in improving its quality and cost structure in Europe.

John Lawler, the CFO, added that Ford’s European engineers were 25/30 per cent less productive than they should be.

Yet even two and a half hours later, the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was struggling to get out its statement about this loss of high-skilled, high-wage jobs to the UK economy, which are just the type of positions that the current Government has been touting as a way out of the post-Covid financial downturn.

Eventually the BEIS spin machine stuttered into action with:

“While this is a commercial decision for the company across Europe, we understand that this will be a concerning time for workers at Ford. The UK automotive industry remains one of our great success stories. Global demand for UK designed, engineered and manufactured vehicles is strong, and several automotive companies have recently committed to investing in the UK.”

Battery-electric future

To some extent these job losses are an inevitable result of Ford committing itself to a battery electric future in which chassis platforms are shared and drivetrains are common across not just derivatives but different models as well. You simply need fewer engineers in this scenario.

“There is significantly less work to be done on drivetrains moving out of combustion engines,” said Martin Sander, general manager of Ford’s electric car division in Europe. “We are moving into a world with fewer global platforms where less engineering work is necessary – this is why we have to make the adjustments.”

At the beginning of last year, Ford split itself into three divisions: Model e, for electric passenger cars; Pro, which covers commercial vehicles; and Blue, which is the traditional combustion engine division.

It is planning to make its European passenger car range all electric-powered by 2030 when it also hopes that two thirds of its van ranges will be powered with batteries or plug-in hybrid drivetrains.

While it won’t rule out the development of hydrogen fuel cells for its commercials including the Transit van ranges, it isn’t planning to use that technology in its passenger cars.

Citing a much reduced need for development and testing engineering with its scaled-back product line, as well as the downturn in the economy and high inflation, a Ford spokesperson said there would be “difficult” conversations with workers’ representatives in the UK and Germany, where the majority of the redundancies would be taking place.

GM sets the precedent to quit Europe

Ford wouldn’t be the first transatlantic company to look closely at its highly taxed and regulated but low-profit European operations and decide to scale back.

General Motors has virtually withdrawn from European operations and Chrysler only really exists in Europe with rebodied versions of other Stellantis models such as the new Jeep Avenger, the 2023 Car of the Year. Automotive News Europe’s website was reporting this morning that Ford’s remaining 3,400 engineers in Europe “will build on core technology provided by their US counterparts”.

Yet officially Ford denies that its European future will consist of merely repackaging US electric cars and selling them over here. There are a couple of battery-electric SUV/crossover vehicles on the way this year, based on a licensed-version of Volkswagen’s ubiquitous MEB platform, which will be built in Cologne.

A battery version of the Puma crossover will be built in Craiova, Romania, and the company plans a model based on a global EV architecture to be built at its Valencia plant in Spain, which currently makes the Kuga SUV.

In addition, there seem to be hopes to channel a lot of customers who previously purchased cars such as the soon-to-be-discontinued Focus family hatchback into commercial-based small vans with windows such as the Transit Courier and Connect. These utility markets, however, are closely fought and not very profitable.

Ford relinquishes market lead

Yet in axing bestselling models such as the Fiesta, Focus (which goes, along with the Saarlouis plant which builds it, in 2025) and Mondeo, as well as market-leading models such as Galaxy and S-Max, Ford is relinquishing a dominating market position in Europe where it once vied with Volkswagen as the best-selling marque.

Ford has struggled to make money in Europe and its operations have been loss-making for a while. It lost $154 million in 2021 and $851 million in 2020 and while it made $47 million in Europe last year, overall the Ford Motor Company lost over $2 billion.

In the last few years Ford has endured round after round of painful mass job losses and plant closures, with others still to come.

Yet rivals such as the giant Stellantis Group which encompasses Peugeot, Citroën, Vauxhall, Opel, Fiat-Chrysler and Alfa Romeo manages to make money producing cars in Europe with a vice-like control over costs and sharing components and platforms across the group. Stellantis hasn’t yet announced its profits for the whole of 2022, but in the first half it made more than $8 billion, while in the whole of 2022 the Volkswagen Group made $24.1bn.

Thrown in the towel

Some are suspicious that Ford might be crying wolf and in blaming the financial climate and changing legislative requirements it’s diverting attention from its own poor management.

Today Unite the trade union has called for Ford to “open its books” to determine how to save as many Ford jobs as possible. Moreover, Chinese car makers still see Europe as a potentially lucrative sales area, with BYD rumoured to be in talks to buy the giant Saarlouis plant in Germany from Ford when it closes in a couple of years.

So, Britain’s once-favourite car maker has thrown in the towel as a mass market, full-range car maker and is instead painting itself as a “niche” manufacturer, using licenced technology or battery drivetrains designed and engineered in the US.

Fords which were previously nailed to the top of the bestseller list have been replaced. Last year, Britain’s best-selling car was Nissan’s Qashqai with Vauxhall’s Corsa in second and while the Fiesta is still one of the most sought-after used cars online, it goes out of production this July.

So where did it all go so wrong? Critics have rounded on Ford for being slow to react to changing legislative demands and to produce battery electric models which appealed to mass markets, as well as abandoning once-loved model names such as Fiesta and Focus.

What next?

Yet Ford’s future is hardly guaranteed with its now scaled-back operations in Europe. Battery-electric technology is changing fast, with rival chemistries such as Solid State and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cells coming on stream and big developments in battery management and electric motors in the pipeline; all of these will require intensive engineering development work to get them ready for market.

What’s more, the requirement for electric drivetrains to power a new generation of small, highly efficient and cheaper vehicles in Europe won’t necessarily be addressed in the US, where cars tend to be larger.

And Ford’s tie-up with the VW Group isn’t going to necessarily help. VW is struggling to get its ID.2 smaller and cheaper (sub €25,000) model to the starting line, with deadlines coming and going, so Ford isn’t going to be a frontrunner in the mass market where it has been so strong in the past.

And that VW technology licence deal means that Ford is in the financially disadvantageous position of being a price taker from VW, which will limit the US firm’s ability to competitively price against rivals.

For the last couple of years there have been rumours that the Ford family has been considering pulling out of Europe, which hasn’t provided the sort of profits expected at its HQ in Dearborn, Michigan.

These job losses, the switch to EV production and the structural changes are the management’s response, but they are by no means a free pass into the future. A lot of questions about Ford of Europe’s long-term survival still remain…