Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Wilkes-Barre, the official tree lighting ceremony of the Luzerne County Courthouse Christmas Tree was held Monday night.

County manager Romilda Crocamo opened the ceremony, followed by musical performances by the County Controller Four and the Wyoming Valley West Middle School Spartan Singers and dancing performances by Tracey’s Academy of Dance.

The special lighting of the tree was performed by the Dalessandro family.

