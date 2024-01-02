Jacksonville police work the scene of a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy during a large gathering at the Coopers Hawk apartments at 10275 Old St Augustine Road on Friday. Three days later a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in a separate shooting in Jacksonville, the first of the new year.

After 2023 ended with the death of a 16-year-old among 11 killings in the final two weeks in Jacksonville, the new year has begun much the same way with a 14-year-old struck down by gunfire between Soutel Drive and Sibbald Road.

Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Castle Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m. Monday where they located the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive. The Sheriff's Office did not have much more information available this early in the investigation, only that witnesses heard gunshots and found the victim.

This follows Friday's shooting death of another boy, 16, during a fight at the Coopers Hawk apartments at 10275 Old St Augustine Road. The Sheriff's Office said two groups of mostly juveniles had gotten into an altercation at a party when several shots were fired. It wasn't clear if the teen was the target or was involved in the dispute or whether there may have been more than one shooter.

That marked the 157th homicide of 2023 following 168 the prior year, according to Times-Union records. It also was the ninth teen 15 to 17 years old killed by violence in Jacksonville, one fewer than in 2022 that also included a 13-year-old.

No arrests in either case have been announced. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (845-TIPS) or text **8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards. Or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or rewards@fccrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: New year begins with 14-year-old shot and killed in Jacksonville