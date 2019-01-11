So It Begins: Aurora Cannabis Warns Its Second-Quarter Sales Will Be Light

The marijuana industry is coming off of an incredible year in which it gained validity like never before. This legitimacy primarily comes from the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada. Putting an end to nine decades of prohibition, the legal Canadian weed industry should be capable of $5 billion (or more) in annual added sales by the early part of the next decade.

There was also positive news in the U.S. and in various countries around the world. A handful of U.S. states legalized cannabis in some capacity, the U.S. passed the Farm Bill, legalizing hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol in the process, and previously staunch opponents of cannabis, like Thailand, passed medical pot legislation.

Unfortunately, this game-changing year didn't translate into success for marijuana investors. A majority of big-name pot stocks ended 2018 substantially lower than they began it. How could pot stocks decline when all of the news surrounding the weed industry has seemingly been positive? The simple answer is that things aren't as good as they appear to be, and one company proved that earlier this week.

Earnings season is off to a less-than-green start for pot stocks

On Tuesday morning, Jan. 8, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) became the first marijuana stock to issue sales guidance in a postlegalization environment. This is particularly noteworthy given that Aurora Cannabis is on track to become the largest grower by peak annual production. Following its now-complete buyout of ICC Labs in South America, yours truly has opined that 700,000 kilograms in annual yield isn't out of the question by perhaps 2021. Thus, not only are we getting our first look at how a marijuana grower performed in Canada during the first legalized quarter, but it just so happens to be the projected top producer in Canada.

The early-morning press release called for the company sales to range between 50 million Canadian dollars and CA$55 million in its fiscal second quarter. That compares to CA$11.7 million in the year-ago period and CA$29.7 million in the sequential first quarter.

Of note, Aurora now has 71,000 registered medical patients in Canada and is operating at a run rate of 100,000 kilograms per year as of the end of calendar year 2018. It now anticipates increasing its annual run rate to 150,000 kilograms by the end of its fiscal third quarter (March 31, 2019), which is a full quarter ahead of its prior estimates, which had called for 150,000 kilograms in run rate by the end of its fiscal year (June 30, 2019).

But the big problem with this outlook is that Wall Street had been looking for CA$67.4 million in sales, with analyst estimates ranging from CA$60 million to almost CA$75 million. In other words, Aurora completely missed the mark.

With demand as strong as it is, how on Earth does the projected largest grower in Canada whiff so badly? Let's take a closer look at five standout reasons.